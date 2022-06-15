Chael Sonnen details why Leon Edwards' plan of fighting Jorge Masvidal after winning title "can't happen"

Chael Sonnen recently explained why Leon Edwards can't fight Jorge Masvidal if he captures the welterweight title from Kamaru Usman.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' said:

"Leon vs. Masvidal first-off can't happen if Leon wins... but it can only happen if Leon loses... The great purist, who thought an opportunity and a placement on a card and a world title appearance was being taken from him because it wasn't as good for business, his star was not as bright... is now saying if I'm in a position to decide, I'm going to give it to a guy who has lost his last three fights... I think that's a little bit of a problem."

What Sonnen meant was that Edwards would contradict himself if he were to pursue a fight with Jorge Masvidal after winning the belt.

'The American Gangster' further elaborated on how Edwards would be jeopardizing his image by giving 'Gamebred' a title shot:

"Whatever is to happen to you in the future, whatever type of negotiating that you want to do and you've been doing it for the last from a position of purity... The purity argument is now gone. The bureaucracy argument now comes into play and you're a part of it."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will go head-to-head for the second time in their careers at UFC 278. When the duo first met in 2015, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen talks about Kamaru Usman's mind games against Leon Edwards

UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently discussed Kamaru Usman revealing his game plan for the Leon Edwards fight. In another video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' said:

"Usman said... 'I am going to take him down and beat his face.' ... Can you be any more honest that that?"

'The American Gangster' also stated that the champion was playing mind games with his British rival by revealing the game plan. Sonnen believes that as Edwards was dominated on the ground by the Nigerian-born fighter in their previous fight, a now more well-rounded Usman would keep 'Rocky' guessing:

"So now Leon is like, 'Which guy am I going to deal with?... The new guy who can punch and kick or the old one who can take you down and beat you up, because the old one just steps forward, saying I'm going to take you down and beat you up.' That is a mind game."

Watch the full video below:

Chael Sonnen expressed that even though some fighters are afraid to reveal their game plans, Usman loves to tell his opponents what he's going to do and make good on the promise.

