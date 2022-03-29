"It was Colby's fight to lose"- Leon Edwards talks about Colby Covington Jorge Masvidal's fight reveals if he'll ever fight Masvidal in future

Leon Edwards recently discussed Colby Covington's recent matchup with Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal squared off against each other at the main event of the UFC 272, in order to settle their long-term feud. The epic match between the two came to an end with 'Chaos' becoming the victor. He won the five-round fight via a unanimous decision.

While appearing in a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Edwards was seen discussing a variety of topics, including his upcoming title bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and recalling his childhood days in Jamaica and England.

During the conversation, the two also brought up the recently concluded fight between Covington and Masvidal. Edwards was then asked about his thoughts on the match. He responded by saying:

"I think it played just the way I thought it would play out. Masvidal will come out, will try his best for like two or three minutes. If it doesn't go his way then he's gonna settle into losing in an hour and that's what exactly did it. You don't get success in the first two to three minutes. It was settled into a pattern where it was Colby's fight to lose."

Later in the conversation, Leon Edwards was asked if he would fight Jorge Masvidal again in the future. In response, he stated that he does not intend to fight 'Gamebred' anytime soon.

he said:

"My career is going like this [growing] and he's is going like that [shrinking], you know."

You can check out the entire conversation between Leon Edwards and Brett Okamoto below:

Leon Edwards gives his take on Kamaru Usman fighting Canelo Alvarez in boxing

In the same interview, the UFC welterweight contender also predicted how a boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez would turn up.

"The Nigerian Nightmare" recently revealed that he wants to get into the boxing ring with the pound-for-pound (boxing) king, Canelo Alvarez. The UFC champion believes that no fighter is invincible, and thus predicted that he would defeat the boxing champion.

Sharing his thoughts on the potential match, Leon Edwards said:

" You start learning striking, you start like I'm successful. You think like you're like the hardest guy ever, you know. I think that's what's going through right now... He's [Kamaru Usman] getting some good knockouts now and he's feeling himself with his hands, so he's calling like Canelo. He'll get smoked, you know... If he goes boxing Canelo is going to spank him all day, vice versa."

Although there are currently no details about the potential crossover fight, if it does take place, it will undoubtedly be an exciting match-up to watch.

Edited by wkhuff20