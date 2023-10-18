Chael Sonnen details "switch" in Khamzat Chimaev's demeanor during interview with Kamaru Usman, uncovers interesting scenario for the fight

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this weekend after the latter stepped in on short notice as an injury replacement for Paulo Costa. The two fighters sat down with Chael Sonnen for a joint interview leading up to the bout. 'The American Gangster' took to his self-titled YouTube channel afterward to discuss the demeanor of 'Borz' during the bout, stating:

"I asked a couple of things of Chimaev and Chimaev was great. I mean, Chimaev is a lot of fun to be around and Chimaev was there first. I'm having my coffee. He's sitting there in the hotel in Fight Island. We're having a little bit of back-and-forth as we're waiting for Kamaru, but as soon as Kamaru popped on, there was a different Chimaev. The competitor came right in. I mean, you might as well have flipped a switch."

The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger claimed that Chimaev would not rule out his pursuit of becoming a double champ, adding:

"I asked Chimaev a couple of questions though. By example, I just said, 'hey, 170 pounds, is that out of the picture?' and he wouldn't say yes. He said he's going to win the championship at middleweight. I said, 'okay, but no more 170, right? This champ-champ stuff and going up to 205 and all this talk that we used to hear' and he was just very calm. He said, 'Chael, brother, I am going to be champion.'"

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on his interview with Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman below (starting at the 1:48 mark):

Sonnen added that Khamzat Chimaev shared that he believes he will finish Kamaru Usman. The mixed martial arts analyst, however, claimed he cannot envision 'The Nigerian Nightmare' being submitted, which he believes is 'Borz's route to picking up a finish. The pair will clash at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Gilbert Burns reveals why Kamaru Usman is a greater threat to Khamzat Chimaev than Paulo Costa

Kamaru Usman will face a tough test in his middleweight debut as he faces Khamzat Chimaev. Gilbert Burns has shared the octagon with both fighters and believes that the former welterweight champion is a bigger threat than Paulo Costa, 'Borz's original opponent.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Durinho' stated:

"Khamzat had a bigger reach than Paulo Costa... Now, Kamaru has the bigger reach on this fight, plus the experience and everything... Now, it changes everything. Now, the guy has a bigger reach. Now, the guy has more experience. Now, we got to figure out a wrestler. Such a small amount of time to adapt your game. Oh, it changed so much. You guys have no idea. On a short notice fight, a lot of things change super quick."

Check out Gilbert Burns' full comments on Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 2:59 mark):

Chimaev has never been defeated in his mixed martial arts career, however, he will face his toughest test in Usman. Burns, who is the only fighter that has faced both men, believes the short notice aspect of the bout will favor the former welterweight champion.