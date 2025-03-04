  • home icon
  • Chael Sonnen drops bitter truth on Alex Pereira's massive weight ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313: "I can relate to that"

Chael Sonnen drops bitter truth on Alex Pereira's massive weight ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313: "I can relate to that"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 04, 2025 18:51 GMT
Chael Sonnen discusses Alex Pereira
Chael Sonnen discusses Alex Pereira's weight cut ahead of UFC 313 fight against Magomed Ankalaev [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira's massive weight cut ahead of his upcoming light heavyweight title fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. He noted that 'Poatan' faces a daunting task as he is set to complete a very difficult cut to make 205 pounds.

Pereira is no stranger to difficult weight cuts as he has been very open about how much weight he would typically cut when competing at middleweight. Now that he is competing at light heavyweight, his weight cuts aren't as drastic, but at his age could become increasingly difficult as he is reportedly 22 pounds over the 205-pound limit during fight week.

Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, during which he dropped the bitter truth on what Pereira is going to experience during the UFC 313 fight week and recalled instances from his own career.

He mentioned that the weight cut took a mental toll because of how little time was left before the official weigh-ins:

"I can relate to that exact number... 22 pounds the day before weigh-ins over weight. And I remember quite literally the depression of seeing that scale, seeing that number knowing how much time was on the clock and knowing what I was gonna have to put myself through to get there... 22 pounds is the exact same thing Pereira used to be over when he was fighting down a weight class, so he's very used to this number of 22 pounds."
Check out the full video featuring Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Alex Pereira below [1:34]:

youtube-cover
Chael Sonnen questions how big Alex Pereira truly is and whether he will move to heavyweight

Chael Sonnen also discussed Alex Pereira's move from middleweight to light heavyweight and questioned how big 'Poatan' truly is. as he has hinted at moving to heavyweight.

During the aforementioned video, Sonnen mentioned that Pereira has continued to cut the same amount regardless of which weight class:

"It does make you won just how big is [Pereira]? I mean, he's already move up 20-pounds to get to the weight class. He remains 22-pounds over it. There's a conversation of him being a heavyweight. And some people, myself included, are really hoping for. How big could he get? Could he get to 240 [pounds]?" [2:35]

