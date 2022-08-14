"He's been discussed on the Joe Rogan show" - Chael Sonnen explains how Andrew Tate checks all the boxes to be Jake Paul's next opponent 

Chael Sonnen believes it only makes sense for Jake Paul to fight Andrew Tate.

Paul is still in search of an opponent after he faced back-to-back fight cancelations over the past couple of months. His original foe, Tommy Fury, announced his withdrawal in July, claiming he was denied entry into the United States. Fury was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr., whose weight mismanagement issue was blamed for the cancelation of the event.

Meanwhile, Tate recently rose to prominence for his videos on TikTok and Instagram. A former professional kickboxer and content creator, Tate has amassed millions of followers on social media over recent months.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, Tate could be the perfect opponent Paul has been searching for. During an episode of the Beyond the Fight YouTube show, the former UFC title challenger said:

"Andrew Tate made a video — he did it terribly well. He did it about two months ago, [and] he called out Jake Paul. But in those last two months, Tate has exploded. He's been discussed on the Joe Rogan show, I'm discussing him now, [and] Logan Paul – Jake's brother – discussed him this morning... All of a sudden, [he] meets the criteria that Jake is looking for, which is people are interested in him, and he brings a base."

Watch the video below for 'The Bad Guy's full thoughts on the subject:

Tate has publicly called out 'The Problem Child' on multiple occasions, challenging him to a fight. Paul has since stated that he isn't a huge fan of Tate but hasn't ruled out a potential clash with the viral influencer.

Jake Paul warns Andrew Tate's followers

Jake Paul recently gave his take on Andrew Tate and his growing fanbase.

Tate fancies himself as a life and career coach. The former kickboxer teaches a course on "modern wealth creation" at his own "Hustlers University" – an online server on Discord with more than 140,000 members.

However, Tate has received backlash for his blatantly misogynistic opinions. With that in mind, 'The Problem Child' warned Tate's followers about the consequences of following his advice.

While on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul said:

"[Tate's followers] are pissed off at girls because they've never gotten laid and they think by being this alpha male and copying this douchebag, who wears giant f***ing aviators indoors on his f***ing podcast, they think that's gonna get them some p***y... Like no. Andrew Tate's fans are all virgins, and they're watching him to try to get laid, but they're gonna get spit on and slapped by a girl. That's what's gonna happen."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016