Chael Sonnen explains why Derrick Lewis should challenge for the heavyweight title instead of Jon Jones

The MMA world has been buzzing for a Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou title fight, immediately after UFC 260 had concluded. But according to Chael Sonnen, the more deserving title contender to fight Francis Ngannou is Derrick Lewis.

The ex-UFC middleweight is not a fan of the idea that Jon Jones – his former archnemesis – would be awarded a title shot for his heavyweight debut. On Twitter, Chael Sonnen listed the reasons why he thought Derrick Lewis should be next in line for newly-minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

These are 5 reasons Derrick Lewis deserves the shot.



-Better for the SPORT

-Better for the FANS

-Better for the UFC — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 29, 2021

Chael Sonnen argued that a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis is a fight that's better for the sport, the fans, as well as the UFC. But of course, Chael Sonnen wasn't simply going to voice his opinion without dishing out some of his signature, good old fashioned trash talk:

If YOU are a former fighter, who can't pick a weight class or an opponent, w/multiple arrests and failed drug tests, you are

THE

PROBLEM

PERSONIFIED — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 29, 2021

"If YOU are a former fighter, who can't pick a weight class or an opponent, w/ multiple arrests and failed drug tests, you are THE PROBLEM PERSONIFIED," Sonnen wrote, alluding to the controversies that have clouded Jon Jones's UFC career.

Is Chael Sonnen right about Derrick Lewis being more deserving of a title shot than Jon Jones?

While Chael Sonnen is virtually on an island when it comes to his opinion of Francis Ngannou's first title defense, he might have a valid point. After all, Derrick Lewis was the last person to earn a victory against the new heavyweight king.

In 2018, 'The Black Beast' out-scored Ngannou (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) into a lackluster three-round unanimous decision win. Undoubtedly, Francis Ngannou would be interested in running it back with Lewis to avenge his loss.

Derrick Lewis is riding a four-fight win streak. He also earned his most recent victory quite spectacularly when he knocked Curtis Blaydes out in round two.

But Jon Jones is an all-time UFC great in his own right. Claiming that he doesn't deserve a heavyweight title shot is a stretch too far for anyone.