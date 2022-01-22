Chael Sonnen explains why Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane failed at marketing their UFC 270 showdown

The title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane has been touted as one of the greatest heavyweight matchups in the history of the UFC. However, Chael Sonnen believes that both Ngannou and Gane missed a lot of opportunities to market their clash efficiently.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane undoubtedly has a number of marketable storylines. Particularly, the Cameroonian's checkered past with his former coach, who now trains Gane, along with the infamous sparring video that was released by 'Bon Gamin's camp.

In a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen revealed who was responsible for the fight's failed marketing. Although 'The American Gangster' admitted that the event was going to be extremely successful, he suggested that it could've been bigger had it been marketed properly.

According to Sonnen:

"I explain it that way because [Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane] is going to do very well. It is going to be a Top-10. It's going to be all sorts of really good things. To be number one, I mean, you see the difference here? So when it comes out, and it does very well, I don't want you to think you're throwing egg in my face. I get that it's going to do very well, I'm just stating to the fact that it did not go up to the potential and that is 100% on the champion and the interim champion."

Watch Chael Sonnen break down the UFC 270 heavyweight clash below:

Sonnen subsequently went on to laud Francis Ngannou's former coach and Ciryl Gane's current trainer for participating in a series of interviews and releasing their sparring clips. He thanked Fernand Lopez for offering fans some context regarding their past and the nature of the relationship between Ngannou and Gane.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane argue over sparring stories

Thursday's UFC 270 pre-fight news conference saw Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane trade verbal jabs due to their differences of opinion regarding their sparring sessions.

'The Predator' suggested that he had knocked Gane down with a left high-kick during a sparring session but didn't have video proof of the same. However, 'Bon Gamin' went on to call out the Cameroonian for lying to the fans.

“This is not the truth. Honestly, you know me already. With Francis, we did some sparring – and it was really great sparring from Francis. It was a beautiful left kick. The problem with Francis is he doesn’t like technical sparring – [he likes] to make power. And I touched you a little bit a few times before. So, you gave me the left kick. You hurt me. You see? I’m honest – you hurt me. You hurt me. But you didn’t knock me down,” said Ciryl Gane.

Watch the entire UFC 270 pre-fight press conference right here:

UFC 270 is set to go down on 22nd January at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Edited by David Andrew