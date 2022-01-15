"You've got my attention" - Chael Sonnen explains why Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane makes for an intriguing matchup

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will square off in the main event of UFC 270 in a massive heavyweight title clash. As the upcoming bout continues to garner an incredible amount of interest from the fight fans, Chael Sonnen explains what makes the heavyweight showdown so intriguing.

During a recent episode of the Bad Guy Inc podcast, 'The American Gangster' said:

"I love a poster that has got two belts. When I see somebody who looks like he's carved out of stone like Francis Ngannou and he's got a strap and a big beautiful record and I see another guy, Ciryl, who is a little bit smaller but he got carved out of that same stone, he's got a big beautiful record - they both belts on, man. You've got my attention."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the heavyweight showdown between Ngannou and Gane below:

Francis Ngannou expects to stop Ciryl Gane within two rounds

Francis Ngannou will make his first title defense against Ciryl Gane since capturing the belt in March 2021 by defeating Stipe Miocic. It only took two rounds for 'The Predator' to stop Miocic and he believes that's what he needs to dispatch Gane.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou claimed that Gane isn't as tough as his last opponent and therefore he expects a short night at the office:

"I will not be searching for the knockout but I don't see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under two rounds. Because he's not as tough as Stipe. I know the guy pretty good, you know. He can't eat as much pressure as Stipe. So as soon as we get like to a close exchange, I don't think there will be any chance to get out of there."

Watch Ngannou's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Ngannou was originally expected to take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in his first title defense. However, the fight didn't happen after he asked the bout to be pushed back. Instead, the UFC booked 'The Black Beast' in an interim title fight against Ciryl Gane, who claimed the belt with an emphatic stoppage victory over the fan-favorite fighter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ciryl Gane, who holds an unbeaten 10-0 record, hopes to win a bigger prize when he enters the octagon against his former teammate Francis Ngannou (16-3) at UFC 270.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Aziel Karthak