Chael Sonnen explains why Jake Paul continues to call out UFC fighters even though they're under contract

Chael Sonnen recently gave an explanation as to why Jake Paul keeps calling out UFC fighters even though they're still under contract and unable to fight him.

Paul rose to combat sports prominence by embarrassing retired MMA stars and is currently scouring the UFC for his next opponent. However, his desired opponents Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are currently under contract, preventing them from pursuing a fight with Paul.

Nonetheless, the situation hasn't stopped Paul from issuing callouts to fighters on the UFC roster. Sonnen believes the reason Paul continues to do so is because he is able to elicit responses from them. During the latest episode of his YouTube show, Chael Sonnen said:

"Dana's guys are under contract with Dana. The end! There's nothing else to talk about here. Paul knows that. Paul's not thinking, 'I can get under Dana's skin. I can do just enough to just drive him crazy and make him send one of these guys.' It's not going to happen. Dana's not going to do him the favor, he's not interested, and it has nothing to do with Paul, Showtime, and anybody else. Dana has never done that. His policy is very simple. It's very straightforward but it's also very consistent... Why does Paul keep doing that? I don't think that you got to put on your Columbo rain jacket to figure this out. Because he gets a response. It's very good for business."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Jake Paul:

Chael Sonnen: Jake Paul deserves to be respected as a 'real fighter'

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Jake Paul should be recognized as a "real fighter" after accepting a dangerous rematch against Tyron Woodley. Ahead of the fight, Sonnen said:

"Absolutely, without question, this is the biggest risk he could possibly take. To fight Tyron Woodley who, by the way, is training all the time. I saw him run on TV at the Triller event 2 weeks ago and he looked fantastic... And Jake's not even thinking about the guy. So while I tell you that this is a huge mistake of Jake Paul... You must accept him into the club [of real fighters]."

Not only did Paul overcome Woodley a second time, but he did so in a more convincing manner. 'The Problem Child' knocked Woodley out in the sixth round to improve his professional record to 5-0 (4 KOs).

Edited by David Andrew