We weren't falsely promised - Chael Sonnen details why Jared Cannonier is not getting backlash for underperforming at UFC 276 

Chael Sonnen recently analyzed the aftermath of the UFC 276 main event between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

In a new episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen noted that Cannonier's performance had gone under the radar after another comfortable win for Adesanya in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to 'The Bad Guy', this may have been because 'The Killa Gorilla' did not make any promises or set any expectations going into the bout:

"Nobody has said one bad thing about Jared Cannonier's performance. Is that because he lost, is that 'cause he was the B side, is that 'cause he was the underdog?... we also weren't falsely promised. Jared Cannonier did not set a level of expectation, he did not underperform on anything. Is that why he's not graded differently, and if so, we don't want that to be true, do we?"

Adesanya won via unanimous decision, but many fans criticized the champion's drab performance. The 32-year-old was in total control throughout the five rounds, notching up another successful title defense since claiming the title in 2019. However, fans expressed their displeasure at being let down after expecting an exciting show of domination.

With the win, Adesanya has defended his title on six occasions and remains undefeated at middleweight. The only loss of his pro-MMA career came when he moved up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the belt.

Watch Sonnen's video below:

Chael Sonnen defends Israel Adesanya over criticism for UFC 276 victory over Jared Cannonier

Chael Sonnen hit back at fans criticizing the champion's "underwhelming" and "boring" win on Saturday. Sonnen added that the fans' opinions would not mean anything without a solution.

Comparing cribbing fans to those criticizing politicians in power, Chael Sonnen said:

"You're of no use. Any time you offer a complaint, you must then present a solution or you're of no use. Sitting around and identifying what you don't like about work that others are getting done is of no use."

Adesanya's next potential opponent could be Alex Pereira, the man who beat No.4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland on the same night. The duo has a history together, with Pereira knocking Adesanya out cold back in 2016. Pereira made his UFC debut in November 2021 and has won all three of his fights in the promotion so far.

Watch Adesanya call out Pereira below:

