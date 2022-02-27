"They are putting their opponents in a defensive position" - Chael Sonnen explains what makes fighters like Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov special

Chael Sonnen has revealed what makes Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov a little different from the standard wrestler in MMA.

Makhachev is now one of the most feared men in the lightweight division as he made it 10 consecutive victories with a spectacular first-round win over Bobby Green. Makhachev’s blazing run through the ranks has also drawn comparisons to his longtime friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had a similar fighting style in the cage.

The unparalleled level of dominance displayed by both men can be attributed to their Dagestani style of wrestling. Chael Sonnen recently explained what makes them so successful inside the octagon.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel following UFC Vegas 49, 'The American Gangster' detailed how the two Dagestani fighters thrive in positions where most wrestlers and grapplers would struggle:

"They are putting their opponents in a defensive position. All the rest of us wrestlers and grapplers struggle to take a guy down when he [opponent] puts his back against the fence. That's where Islam wants you. So, if your eyes told you, 'Islam just came out and tackled Bobby after a feeling out process,' I'm suggesting you saw it wrong. Bobby knew, 'I cannot hit the fence.' You don't have to worry about these guys' wrestling as much as it appears. Don't worry about keeping yourself off the canvas, worry about keeping your back off the fence."

Will Islam Makhachev fight for the lightweight title next?

With a statement-making win over Bobby Green, Islam Makhachev secured his fourth straight finish, extending his win streak to 10 victories. At the post-fight interview, the Dagestani fighter stated that he is not willing to settle for anything less than a shot at the lightweight crown for his next fight.

It now appears that Makhachev will indeed fight for the belt in his next UFC outing. During a recent interaction with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, Makhachev revealed that UFC President Dana White had told Khabib Nurmagomedov that a title fight would be next for him:

"I just smashed my all four opponents. Four-win streak I have this last 11 months, and Dana just called Khabib and said he [Makhachev] is gonna fight for the title next."

