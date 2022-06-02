Amber Heard did nothing that was not protected by the constitution - Chael Sonnen explains why presence of jury was key in Johnny Depp's lawsuit win 

In the aftermath of Johnny Depp's defamation trial win, Chael Sonnen revealed that he was Team Amber Heard all along.

After a widely-speculated six-week trial, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp. The jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit.

However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was the overall winner after the decision awarded him $15 million in damages from Heard. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded just $2 million in compensatory damages.

However, the MMA world's resident hot-take artist has something to say about the ruling. According to the former UFC star, Heard was well within her rights to make her claims of domestic abuse. During a recent episode of his Bad Guys Inc. show on YouTube, the former three-time UFC title challenger said:

"What I share with you that I do think people are happy with this outcome as a broad stroke, it's why I predicted that Johnny was going to win. Becasue don't forget, if you're in front of a judge who understands the law, there was not one single – and you can go through it line by line – there was not one single thing that Heard did that was not protected by the constitution. There was no crime there!"

Check out Chael Sonnen's reaction on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial:

Sonnen added that the only way Depp was able to win was because he's more well-liked by the general public. He also contradicted the opinion of his friend, Joe Rogan, who claimed that Heard was obviously lying in the stands.

Chael Sonnen and other UFC fighters react to the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial decision

The defamation trial between actors and former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has captured the attention of viewers from all around the world. Featuring graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple's fallout, it has turned into the hottest courtroom drama over the past several weeks.

Now that it's over, UFC fighters have weighed in with their thoughts on the recent verdict from the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial. Here's how the pros reacted:

Moments before he uploaded a full-length video, Chael Sonnen took to Twitter to provide his instant reaction. Likening the trial to a UFC fight, 'The American Gangster' tweeted:

In the same vein, featherweight Billy Quarantillo commended Depp's legal team for essentially dominating the trial. Meanwhile, Casey O'Neill and Megan Anderson both chimed in by tweeting Pirates of the Caribbean gifs.

Billy Quarantillo @BillyQMMA Dang Johnny Depp didn’t give up a point … dude don’t miss Dang Johnny Depp didn’t give up a point … dude don’t miss 😂

