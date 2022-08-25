"That whole thing's gonna go up in smoke" - Chael Sonnen explains why Stipe Miocic fight does not work well for the "Jon Jones experiment"

Chael Sonnen recently sounded off about the rumored Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight super fight.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, Jones facing Stipe wouldn't make sense as it would ruin the narrative of Jones' move to the heavyweight division. Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Sonnen said:

"Here's the deal. I've been very open to the Jon Jones experiment. The experiment being, walk away from [light heavyweight], take X amount of time, get the weight on, and get in there. Now, tell the fans that Jon Jones, the unbeatable, is gonna have a test that he's never had before, which is a guy that is a lot bigger than him."

The way Sonnen sees it, the best way to test Jones' as a heavyweight is to have him face someone with a size advantage over him, like Ngannou. Miocic, of course, wouldn't present that kind of challenge as he's one of the smaller heavyweights around. The former three-time UFC title challenger added:

"I think that that idea works. The problem when you bring in Stipe... is Jon's bigger. Now the story that you have, you're gonna get them on the scale and, all of a sudden, that whole thing's gonna go up in smoke."

Sonnen also thinks the UFC should wait until Francis Ngannou is healed and have him fight Jones. As for Miocic, 'The American Gangster' suggested that he should get the winner of Ngannou vs. Jones with the UFC heavyweight belt on the line.

Jon Jones warned about "different beast" Stipe Miocic

Right now, it's still unclear whether Jon Jones will fight Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic in his UFC heavyweight debut.

While many would consider Francis Ngannou, the larger knockout artist, a greater threat to Jones, Miocic's teammate argued the opposite. Chris Weidman, a longtime training partner and friend of the Ohio native, warned 'Bones' about Miocic's transformation into a "different beast."

During an interview with The Schmo, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"I was hanging out with him [Stipe Miocic] last night, bro, he got big. He’s been doing it quietly. He’s like a solid 250 [lbs] right now, solid 250 and whenever he decides to come back, he is a problem. I don’t think Jon Jones wants that fight. If he thinks he’s going to be going against a 225-pound Stipe, he’s wrong. You’ve got a big strong boy that won’t stop coming forward and believes in himself."

