Chael Sonnen explains why Tyson Fury is amongst the top 5 boxers of all time

Chael Sonnen has commended Tyson Fury not only for his skills inside the ring but also for being an entertainer outside of it.

'The Bad Guy' spoke highly of Fury's contributions to the sport of boxing. He labelled 'The Gypsy King' among the top five heavyweights of all time. Via his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Tyson Fury, right now, is a top-five boxer of all time. He's a top-five heavyweight of all time, no matter who you ask... It's not all about [his impeccable boxing skills], that's relevant...but this guy is special. He feels that he owes [the fans] something more, you've gotta appreciate that... But there's something special happening here... He's here for you! He's showing you. He's laying up his next fight trying to become unified."

Tyson Fury's movie-like career has been a treat to behold, not only for boxing fans but for fans of combat sports as a whole. From his resurrection from mental health issues to beating Deontay Wilder twice, the Englishman has successfully attracted eyeballs towards boxing.

Chael Sonnen also compared Fury to Muhammad Ali. He compared the two boxers' outspoken personalities and charisma, saying:

"One thing my parents told me about Muhammad Ali is that he saved boxing... people weren't watching boxing anymore. You could not fill up an arena. You could not get on the news... And Muhammad Ali changed that, not only because he was good with his left and right, and [footwork], he was good with the entertainment outside... You must do something outside the squared circle to get your name out there."

Bob Arum @BobArum All of us at Top Rank are in the corner of The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, the best heavyweight in a long time and the most entertaining, articulate fighter since Muhammad Ali. All of us at Top Rank are in the corner of The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, the best heavyweight in a long time and the most entertaining, articulate fighter since Muhammad Ali. https://t.co/sbe3DMMisj

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh spoke about how a fight between his grandfather and Tyson Fury would've went down

Nico Ali Walsh recently spoke about a fantasy fight between his grandfather Muhammad Ali and current heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

He called Tyson Fury 'the greatest heavyweight' of his era and said that a fight between 'The Greatest' and 'The Gypsy King' would be his favorite fight to watch. He also picked his grandfather to win the fight, however, revealing that he was biased on the prediction.

Watch Nico Ali Walsh's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Also Read

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham