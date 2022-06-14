Chael Sonnen explains how Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos might stop Glover Teixeira from getting rematch against Jiri Prochazka

Chael Sonnen thinks Glover Teixeira might not get an immediate rematch against Jiri Prochazka as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos is the more urgent matchup to be rebooked.

Last Saturday's UFC 275 event saw two close endings to both featured bouts. Shevchenko eked out a controversial decision win over Santos in the co-main event, while Prochazka pulled off a clutch submission victory against Teixeira in the main event.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, if any matchup from the UFC 275 card warrants an immediate rematch, it would have to be Shevchenko vs. Santos. During an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen argued:

"If you're going to give Glover Teixeira an immediate rematch, just by example, what are you going to do that on? That it was a great fight? Okay. That it was a super close fight? Okay. That you found the right two guys and that there should be an extension? All these different [things], it has to apply to the 'Bullet' [Shevchenko] and Santos [fight]. There's nothing that you can say about Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka that would not also qualify for 'Bullet' vs. Santos."

Sonnen added that it's entirely possible to rerun both matchups, but he pointed out that the UFC will run the risk of redoing the exact same card. 'The American Gangster' continued:

"If you start rematching everything that's close, and every title fight that's close... All of a sudden you're just redoing the card. What was that called, UFC 275? So we're gonna call it UFC 283, but it's going to be the exact same card? So see where it gets a little bit tough?"

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Chael Sonnen weighed in with his thoughts regarding the Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira fight.

Last Saturday's main event bout saw a stunning finish as Prochazka pulled off a submission win over Glover Teixiera in the dying seconds of a fight he was losing on the judges' scorecards. With that being the case, a segment of fans argued that the Czech fighter was exposed despite his victory.

However, Sonnen pushed back on that narrative and explained why Prochazka should be praised for his toughness and mental fortitude instead.

"He's not the champion because of his awkward striking. Not the champion because of his ponytail, not the champion because he's a younger guy. He a champion because when he was presented with the opportunity to quit seven different times, he said no."

