Chael Sonnen on "favorite idea" he's heard from Tony Ferguson over the last few weeks

Chael Sonnen recently credited Tony Ferguson's idea of potentially moving up to welterweight as perhaps the best idea that 'El Cucuy' has had in ages. He argued in favor of the move, having personally experienced it during his fighting days.

In the aftermath of his stunning KO loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Ferguson revealed he was considering a move up to 170-lbs while in conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn.

He argued in favor of the idea by highlighting his track record at welterweight, claiming that he used to knock his opponents out with relative ease.

Chael Sonnen could not help but concur with Ferguson's assessment. He further admitted that as fighters grow older, it becomes easier for them to focus on their opponents if they fight closer to their walk-around weight, effectively unencumbered by weight cut issues:

"The best and my favorite idea of anything I've heard [Tony Ferguson] say, and Tony's thrown a lot out. He has thrown a lot of things at the wall in the last 14 days. But my personal favorite was 170-lbs and that's just from a personal note as a guy that did it. As it got a little bit older and I could take my full battle and all the dedication into beating that evil opponent the day before known as the scale. And then I could start focusing and putting that energy into the opponent. Life was just better."

Catch Chael Sonnen's assessment of Tony Ferguson's future below:

Tony Ferguson claims he was tested for PEDs ahead of UFC 274

'El Cucuy' recently offered fans some insight into an unusual encounter with the national anti-doping organization, USADA. He revealed that the organization's representatives made him sign 'a beneficiary agreement' right before his fight at UFC 274 instead of testing him for performance enhancing drugs.

The Oxnard-born fighter described the odd experience in a post on social media. He asserted that this was the first time he was urged to sign a document instead of regular testing over the course of his lengthy career.

Check out Tony Ferguson's post on Twitter below:

"Usually [USADA] tests as soon as I get into the arena, almost every time. This time I wasn’t tested day before or day of. They tried to have me sign a beneficiary agreement before I wrapped my hands, which never happened in any of my fights UFC 274."

"Usually [USADA] tests as soon as I get into the arena, almost every time. This time I wasn't tested day before or day of. They tried to have me sign a beneficiary agreement before I wrapped my hands, which never happened in any of my fights UFC 274."

