Chael Sonnen gives six-word reaction to Dillon Danis' "heartbreaking news" troll aimed at Magomed Ankalaev after UFC 313 title win

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Dillon Danis mocking Magomed Ankalaev following his title victory at UFC 313. Last Saturday, the Dagestani secured a unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira to claim the UFC light heavyweight championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After defeating Pereira, Ankalaev arrived back in Dagestan on Monday, where he received a rousing reception from his local supporters. Meanwhile, polarizing MMA fighter Danis took to X to take a sharp jab at him. He wrote:

"Heartbreaking news: The plane carrying Magomed Ankalaev has safely landed at Dagestan airport."

Former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Sonnen responded to 'El Jefe' ridiculing the newly crowned UFC 205-pound champion:

"Bro… That’s solid work by you."

Check out Dillon Danis and Chael Sonnen's posts below:

With his victory at UFC 313, Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 14 fights, the third-longest among active UFC fighters. His last defeat came in March 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to Paul Craig.

Ankalaev previously competed for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in December 2022, but the bout concluded in a draw.

Magomed Ankalaev responds to critics calling him a "boring" fighter after UFC 313 victory

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Magomed Ankalaev responded to criticism labeling him a boring fighter following his cautious victory over Alex Pereira.

He asserted that it depends on his opponents, and his strategic style often nullifies any threats:

"I don’t understand why people think that my fights are boring. Everybody thought that Alex Pereira, coming into this fight, was the most exciting striker in the division, and then you saw the way he fought against me. It seems as though when people come out and fight against me, they all become boring. You saw what he did, so it’s not just dependent on me — it also depends on the dance partner, on the opponent that I’m fighting."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Although widely recognized as the more skilled wrestler, Ankalaev was unsuccessful in all of his takedown attempts against 'Poatan'. However, he offset this by maintaining relentless forward pressure, keeping Pereira pinned against the cage for extended periods in the later rounds.

