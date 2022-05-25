"That would be a main event fight" - Chael Sonnen gives his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen believes Anderson Silva should take on Jake Paul in his next fight.

Silva recently put on an impressive showing against Bruno Machado in Abu Dhabi. They met in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. 'The Spider' turned back the clock and looked phenomenal in the bout.

Rogan🏝 @MarkHuntgoat Anderson Silva at 47 years of age Anderson Silva at 47 years of age https://t.co/1fjVZTwjHP

Jake Paul, who hasn't fought since December last year, recently revealed that he is looking to return to the ring in August. No opponent has been confirmed as yet and many believe that Silva is the next logical step-up in competition for 'The Problem Child'.

Chael Sonnen is clearly in favor of the matchup. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the former UFC fighter said:

"That would be a main event fight. Anderson didn't care that he was jerking the curtain over the weekend or that in his last fight he also wasn't the main event. It's one of those things. He's not willing to fight for those positions. He is very satisfied with the ability to go up there and compete and the focus and emphasis on the training. I don't begrudge him for that. But it's a reality and it's not what's going to be useful or helpful for what Jake Paul is currently trying to do. Jake's doing his part, he's showing an interest... He's opening the door but Anderson's got to kick it in."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss a potential Silva vs. Paul fight below:

Josh Thomson believes Jake Paul has a good chance of defeating Anderson Silva

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson and co-host John McCarthy discussed a potential fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Spider'.

Thomson is of the opinion that Paul will emerge victorious against the former UFC middleweight champion if they square off down the line, citing the YouTuber-turned-boxer's speed, in combination with the MMA icon's questionable ability to take a shot.

"I think Jake has a good chance of beating him. That's the biggest thing. The speed and the chin will be the factor."

Watch the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast below (Paul-Silva talk - 1:07:34):

Jake Paul's professional record stands at 5-0. He holds knockout wins over former NBA star Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren, as well as former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

None of his opponents thus far are known for their striking prowess, unlike Anderson Silva, who is considered one of the greatest strikers in UFC history.

