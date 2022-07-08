Chris Pratt didn't owe an apology - Chael Sonnen hails Marvel actor for being honest about Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Chael Sonnen didn't think Chris Pratt should have apologized to Israel Adesanya.

Pratt, a noted UFC fan, attended last Saturday's mega event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Appearing on the UFC 276 post-fight show, the Marvel star was asked to comment on the main event and it's safe to say he didn't hold back:

"I’m going to say this as humbly as I can – I’ve never stepped into the octagon," Pratt said. “I don’t know this game. I’m just an actor, but I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out like, all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-pat [performance]. I’m like, c'mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass."

Needless to say, Adesanya didn't take too kindly to the actor's criticism. He addressed Pratt on social media, which prompted an apology from the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning.I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning. 😊I’m the man. You’re just some fan. https://t.co/FNQx9tQHvY

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt 🏻 @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️

However, former UFC middleweight Sonnen believes the apology was unnecessary. As far as Sonnen is concerned, the MMA community should have thanked and defended Pratt for just telling the truth about Adesanya:

"I think it was just really apparent. I don't think Chris Pratt owed an apology. I think our community should've said, 'Hey, Chris Pratt, thank you! We know you didn't have to do that, we know you weren't paid to be there and you said something that a lot of us wanted to be said.' He was a kind enough guy to come out and apologize."

Chael Sonnen's tells an interesting story about Chris Pratt

Sonnen also told an inspiring story about Pratt during his younger years.

The three-time UFC title challenger recounted the time Hall of Famer Randy Couture coached a wrestling summer camp at Oregon State University. Sonnen's story went:

"Randy Couture is the coach at the Oregon State University – assistant to a summer camp. Last day at camp, kids are sitting down... Randy has one kid stand up. And it was a chubby kid. Chubby kid stands up and Randy buildas the guy up. He said, 'I want all of you guys to give a hand. This is somebody who has a positive attitude, who worked hard, who had the most out of practices, who did it with a smile on his face.' Well that kid was Chris Pratt."

Before turning to acting, Pratt wrestled at Lake Stevens, a 4A division high school in the state of Washington. On top of that, he also represented the school in football and track.

