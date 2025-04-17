Chael Sonnen hails rise of Fighting Nerds and Jean Silva’s statement win at UFC 314: "He's still barking at him"

Fighting Nerds standout Jean Silva made a resounding statement at UFC 314 last weekend. The 28-year-old Brazilian rising star, known for his penchant for knocking people out, choked out known submission artist Bryce Mitchell inside two rounds.

The ninja choke finish was rather satisfying as it came on the heels of weeks of bad blood and back-and-forth between Silva and Mitchell. What made the win even more satisfying, not just for Silva but for MMA fans, is the fact that Mitchell has been receiving a lot of heat due to his controversial comments lately.

With the fan-favorite Silva putting away the "heel" Mitchell and breaking into the top 10, the sky's the limit for the Fighting Nerd warrior. Meanwhile, reacting to Silva's UFC 314 win, MMA legend and veteran analyst Chael Sonnen said:

"He [Silva] was still barking to him [Mitchell]. He never got to a point where he worried or started to take Bryce a different level of serious. What do you do with Silva? What do you want him to fight next? I admit, whatever the "it" factor is, he's got it. The Fighting Nerds as whole."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen on Jean Silva and the Fighting Nerds: "It's starting to become a movement"

In the aforementioned video, Chael Sonnen further spoke about the impact Jean Silva and the Fighting Nerds have had on the UFC roster lately. 'The American Gangster' gave a clear idea of what their team's 18-0 run can mean. He started with the team's de facto captain, No.6-ranked middleweight Caio Borralho, who is on a seven-fight winning streak in the promotion.

Sonnen said:

"Caio Borralho, who appears ton be the leader of the Nerd Team, he now got a win over [former title challenger] Jared Cannonier. He's got a fight done but not been announced. I can't tell you what it is. But if he wins the fight, he fights for a world championship. It's starting to be more than a team. It's started to be a movement."

Sonnen then turned his attention back to Silva, saying:

"And when I say the name Jean Silva to you, I want you to start some discussion. You tell me, I read every comment. What would you do with him next? Ultimately, how do you believe in your heart and mind, this story is going to end?"

