"Fiziev told Conor to shove it up his a**" - Chael Sonnen intrigued by Rafael Fiziev not calling out Conor McGregor after recent exchange

Chael Sonnen recently revealed his interest in Rafael Fiziev's recent decisions after the lightweight fighter refused to call out Conor McGregor. This comes despite the two having a heated exchange on social media.

Last week's Fight Night main-event saw the battle of the Rafaels as Fiziev stepped into the octagon against former 155lb champ Rafael dos Anjos. 'Ataman' KO'd the Brazilian in the fifth round, marking the biggest win of his UFC career.

Prior to the fight, the 29-year-old had been tweeting back and forth with Conor McGregor before Fiziev's offer to train 'Notorious' triggered an angry response from the Irishman.

'The American Gangster' found it interesting that Fiziev didn't call McGregor out in hist post-fight interview, despite the pair now having a history:

"If you're in the position of Conor McGregor in the sport, and you're in the position of [Rafael] Fiziev. If you're in Fiziev's shoes, you welcome a comment from McGregor. You thank him, you're almost honored that he did it and hope he keeps doing it, no, Fizied told Conor to shove it up his a**. Wasn't looking to get in a fight with him. That just got my attention."

Despite every fighter knowing a bout with Conor McGregor is going to be their biggest payday, Fiziev looks to instead be focused on making his way up through the division.

'Ataman's victory over dos Anjos means the 29-year-old is now at a career high No.7 in the 155lb division after the latest UFC rankings update.

Conor McGregor refuses Rafael Fiziev's offer to train together

'Notorious' and 'Ataman' were seen on Twitter having a friendly discussion about axe kicks and defense before Fiziev offered to help prepare the Dublin-born fighter for his next fight at the Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Thailand.

Initially, McGregor appeared excited by the offer and accepted it should he find himself in that part of the world soon.

The 33-year-old took issue with Fiziev for suggesting his Dubai fight camp wasn't good enough. McGregor trained in Dubai before both bouts with Dustin Poirier, with the Irishman coming up short in both.

"No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and f*** your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha"

While it's unlikely McGregor and Fiziev will face each other in the octagon, McGregor appears to remain as confident and brazen as ever. 'Notorious' is expected to make his highly anticipated octagon return by the end of the year but as of now, fans don't yet know who he'll face.

