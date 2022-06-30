Conor McGregor met his match and he walked out there anyway - Chael Sonnen dismisses Jorge Masvidal's claim that the Irishman is scared to fight him

Conor McGregor is definitely not scared to fight anyone, feels Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' doesn't think that the Irishman is scared to face former welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal recently claimed that McGregor is shying away from fighting him because he's afraid of facing 'Gamebred', but Sonnen doesn't think that's the case. Sonnen claimed that McGregor knew he'd met his match in Floyd Mayweather ahead of their 2017 clash but went ahead and fought the undefeated boxer anyway.

According to the former UFC fighter, the fact that McGregor had the guts to fight arguably the greatest boxer ever despite never having boxed professionally before speaks volumes about his courage. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I'm all for calling Conor all the names that you want [but] the one that I will have to push back just because it is so blatantly not true is if you call Conor McGregor a chicken. He's a lot of things [but] Conor McGregor is not scared to fight... At some point everybody is going to meet their match where they are actually fearful. I trust that Conor's already met that match and he walked out there anyway. There's no part of me that thinks that Conor McGregor wasn't scared to death to go box Floyd Mayweather [but] it didn't stop him from doing it."



Dana White announces timeline for Conor McGregor's octagon return

Dana White has provided some clarity on the timeline for McGregor's potential return to the octagon. The UFC supremo has revealed that McGregor is keen to get back inside the cage and will fight later this year or early next year. There were also rumors surrounding a potential rematch between 'Notorious' and Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor recently shared a picture from his first fight with Mayweather, with the words "I accept," written on the image.

It led to speculation surrounding a potential rematch between the pair. White, however, has rubbished those rumors and claimed that McGregor's next fight will take place inside the octagon and not inside the squared circle.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said:

"Conor’s return will be in the cage. Conor’s looking to come back the end of this year, early next year."

