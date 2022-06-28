"The only thing that makes him want to get out of his bed is cocaine" - Jorge Masvidal tears into "f**king p**sy" Conor McGregor for ducking him

Jorge Masvidal has once again fired shots at Conor McGregor, claiming that the Irishman is avoiding a fight with him.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Masvidal claimed a fight between him and 'The Notorious' would turn out to be the biggest event in UFC history. However, 'Gamebred' said that Conor McGregor is not interested in fighting him as the Irishman knows it would not play out well for him.

"Conor doesn't want the fight. If he did, he'd post something, he'd say something... It's maybe the biggest pay-per-view fight in history as far as UFC goes. I think we'd shatter all numbers, all previous records but... Money doesn't entertain him no more... I think the only thing that makes him get out of his bed is cocaine. We could do it man-to-man in the cage and just, once and for all, figure it out and get paid a handsome reward while doing it. So [the fact] that this individual doesn't want to do it lets you know he knows what's gonna happen."

Catch the interview below:

Masvidal has seen better days in the UFC. 'Gamebred' is currently on a three-fight skid in the promotion. The 37-year-old recently lost via unanimous decision to his archnemesis Colby Covington.

Prior to that, Masvidal came up short twice against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. 'Gamebred' needs to return to winning ways as his last victory inside the octagon came way back in November 2019.

Jorge Masvidal reveals his ideal opponent if a fight with Conor McGregor does not come to fruition

Jorge Masvidal is aiming for a fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. But if the fight fails to materialize, 'Gamebred' has his eyes set on Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal believes a fight between him and 'Durinho' would surely live up to the hype and provide solid entertainment to MMA fans around the world. During an interview with MMA Underground, the Miami native said:

"If I couldn't get Conor [McGregor], obviously because he's the biggest paycheck there, Gilbert Burns is another fight that I would love... Gilbert's a fight that stylistically I want to do it, because I know the fans are just going to go nuts. If anybody that knows Gilbert and knows me knows man, that's going to be fireworks wherever the fight goes... It's gonna be fu****g fireworks."

Catch the full interview below:

Burns was last seen in action at UFC 273. He took on rising contender Khamzat Chimaev in a three-round fight. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended with 'Borz' getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

