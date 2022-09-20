"The greatest entertainment that you're going to get" - Chael Sonnen lauds Gordon Ryan's "salacious" and "disrespectful" antics at ADCC 2022

Chael Sonnen heaped praise on the self-proclaimed and widely acclaimed greatest NoGi grappler of all time, Gordon Ryan. Sonnen claimed that while Ryan's laurels speak for themselves, it's the flair and character that he brings to a rather respectful form of competition that deserves credit.

The four-year unbeaten jiu-jitsu wizard walked away victorious in his super fight against Andre Galvao, a five-time IBJJF world champion and six-time ADCC title winner. Ryan submitted Galvao at 16:04 on the clock with a rear-naked choke while also holding a 12-0 lead.

Chael Sonnen eulogized Gordon Ryan's "salacious" and "disrespectful" antics at ADCC 2022 while talking about his performance on his YouTube channel:

"Gordon never flinched. There was little stuff, there was a faceoff. Gordon comes and does the faceoff, doesn't have a shirt on. I know that it's simple, in the world of grappling, that is the most salacious, disrespectful piece of entertainment that you're going to get."

Chael Sonnen got into raptures about Gordon Ryan's efforts to deliver the complete package as an entertainer while competing at the highest level:

"Everything that Gordon did, every time he walked to the ring, every time he walked off the ring, and every word that came out of his mouth was salacious, it's what the sport deems 'disrespectful', and I will also tell you the greatest entertainment you're going to get."

The 27-year-old jiu-jitsu wunderkind walked away as a bigger luminary in the sport after a dominant display at the recently concluded ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship that took place on September 17-18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Watch the video from 5:00 below:

Chael Sonnen claims that the the antiquated followers of jiu-jitsu have a hard time accepting the accolades of Gordon Ryan

Gordon Ryan became the first fighter in ADCC's history to win titles in three different weight divisions. Ryan achieved this unprecedented feat with a submission win over Nick Rodriguez in the +99kg final. In 2017, he won under the 88kg category, and in 2019, he won under the -99kg category.

Chael Sonnen commended Ryan on this spectacular achievement. However, many followers in the jiu-jitsu community, especially the traditionalists, have a hard time embracing the modern approach formulated and executed by John Danaher and his pupils.

Sonnen reckons that it's probably Ryan's flamboyance that generates this reaction out of the jiu-jitsu community:

"The problem that the community is gonna have with Gordon, if Gordon wins, is Gordon is gonna come out and let you know that he won. If Gordon proves to be the best, he's gonna let you all know that he's the best. And Gordon has a different style of jiu-jitsu. And it's one thing a lot of people inside the community don't wanna admit. And a lot of coaches and trainers are not taking what Gordon does and bringing it to their gyms."

