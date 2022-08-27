"I don't know how many times he grabbed the fence" - Chael Sonnen lauds Kamaru Usman for not calling Leon Edwards a "cheater" after their fight

Chael Sonnen has praised Kamaru Usman for not calling out the new welterweight champion Leon Edwards for using unfair means after their fight at UFC 278.

In a new episode of his YouTube podcast, Sonnen praised the Nigerian-American for showing respect, while branding Edwards a "cheater":

"Leon was frustrated in positions and had no way out of positions, to the extent that he cheated repeatedly. Not once, not an accident, not the referee didn't see it... But, Kamaru Usman has never called Leon a cheater. Imagine thinking of it from that perspective if you will. Kamaru Usman is very likely to smother you and change you when he's on top of you. He is most likely to finish a fight from that position, particularly when he has you pinned up against the fence. Kamaru did three times, Leon changed the position three times and got out of it by cheating."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Edwards' cheating below:

Sonnen added that the referee admitted that Leon's move was illegal, even calling out the Brit on three occasions. 'The American Gangster' also stated that the fight should have ended before the final round. Leon used the cage against the law, which allowed him later on to head kick Usman, giving 'The Nigerian Nightmare' his first loss in the UFC.

Usman has had his fair share of controversy in the past and has been accused of faking a shot to the groin against Colby Covington in their first fight. In the same bout, the former champion was also called out in some quarters for an exaggerated reaction to an alleged eye poke.

Kamaru Usman aiming to win back the title against Leon Edwards in trilogy bout

Usman congratulated 'Rocky' after the win, but assured the Brit that a trilogy fight is on the cards at the start of next year. With UFC president Dana White sounding out a potential third fight at Wembley Stadium in London, the duo could well lock horns once again.

In a video on Usman's Instagram Live (seen below), 'The Nigerian Nightmare' assured fans that there is a score to settle with Edwards and that he is highly motivated to reclaim the belt:

"Feeling good. It happens to the best of us. Every now and again something like that happens, but congrats to Leon Edwards. Leon 'Rocky' Edwards. Congrats. What a way to pull it out. Like I say, I see you soon boy, see you soon."

Watch Kamaru Usman's Instagram Live via TheMacLife below:

With other welterweights like Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad lurking in the shadows of the championship scene, Kamaru Usman will be well aware that he cannot afford any more slip-ups.

