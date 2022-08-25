"I see you soon boy"- Kamaru Usman has his eyes set on an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was stunned at UFC 278, as he was knocked out for the first time in his career. The loss to Leon Edwards was Usman's first in the UFC, and he has handled it with tremendous class. While Usman has been congratulatory towards Edwards, showing nothing but respect, he is ready for a potential trilogy.

Usman recently took to Instagram Live to discuss his loss. In the video, uploaded to MMA World on YouTube (seen below), Usman gave an update on his health and let the new welterweight champion know that there is unfinished business, stating (starting at the 8:05 mark):

Feeling good. It happens to the best of us. Every now and again something like that happens, but congrats to Leon Edwards. Leon 'Rocky' Edwards. Congrats. What a way to pull it out. Like I say, I see you soon boy, see you soon.

It shouldn't be surprising that Kamaru Usman is eagerly awaiting another meeting in the octagon with Leon Edwards. At the time of the knockout, Usman was less than a minute away from tying Anderson Silva's record for longest UFC win streak. After controlling the fight and still losing, he is anticipating attempting to regain the welterweight title.

Watch Kamaru Usman's full Instagram Live below:

Kamaru Usman has handled his loss with honor

Kamaru Usman has shown that, even in defeat, he is a true champion. Entering the fight, Usman never lost in the UFC. Up until the fifth-round head kick, it looked like that streak would continue, as Usman had likely won rounds 2, 3, and 4. Herb Dean, who refereed the UFC 278 main event, stated that it was the best he has seen Usman.

Despite this, he would take his first UFC loss, one which many didn't know how he would handle it. Following the fight, Usman took to Twitter to let his fans know he would be back with a vengeance, while congratulating Leon Edwards.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Over the next few days, Usman has continued to heap praise on Edwards, even going as far as saying that he is very happy for him. It is rare to see a fighter lose a fight with so much at stake and still be happy for his opponent. It is even more rare when an immediate rematch is on the horizon.

UFC President Dana White has already hinted that the two fighters will face-off in a trilogy fight. While it is unclear when that will take place, as both fighters mayneed time off, White suggested that it will likely happen in the United Kingdom.

