"He's handled the loss like a champ" - Fans rally behind Kamaru Usman for being an excellent sport after brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman has seemingly won fans' hearts with the way he is handling his title loss to Leon Edwards. The showing was dominant from Usman before he was knocked out by a brutal head kick in the main event at UFC 278 last weekend.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' gave due credit to his opponent and claimed to be in good spirits despite the shocking KO loss. Reiterating his sentiments, Usman said in a recent Instagram Live session:

"Congrats to Leon Edwards. Leon 'Rocky' Edwards. Congrats! What a way to pull it up! And you know, like I said, 'I'll see you soon boy.'"

Nathanial Diaz JR @AbsolutlyNobode Kamaru Usman congratulates Leon and gives him credit for his “rocky” style finish. Kamaru Usman congratulates Leon and gives him credit for his “rocky” style finish. https://t.co/aXrKPo2AQA

Fans are impressed with the former champ's attitude after his title loss. Many believe that Usman's collected attitude speaks loads about his confidence in a potential rubber matchup. @tonyv1299 wrote:

"He's handled the loss like a champ. There's a lot of silver lining to his loss and I think he sees that. He's got reason to be confident in the rematch, he can become the 2nd ever 2 time WW champ next to GSP, go on another run for a few fights and then solidify pfp again."

tony @tonyv1299 @AbsolutlyNobode He's handled the loss like a champ. There's a lot of silver lining to his loss and I think he sees that. He's got reason to be confident in the rematch, he can become the 2nd ever 2 time WW champ next to GSP, go on another run for a few fights and then solidify pfp again. @AbsolutlyNobode He's handled the loss like a champ. There's a lot of silver lining to his loss and I think he sees that. He's got reason to be confident in the rematch, he can become the 2nd ever 2 time WW champ next to GSP, go on another run for a few fights and then solidify pfp again.

Wayne77 @Wayne7763281292 . @AbsolutlyNobode Pure class that is by a truly brilliant fighter @USMAN84kg . Look forward to the trilogy fight in the @AbsolutlyNobode Pure class that is by a truly brilliant fighter @USMAN84kg . Look forward to the trilogy fight in the 🇬🇧.

‏ً @darrenGOATtill2 @AbsolutlyNobode @DANIEL86KG This is the Perfect way to be. He knows he got caught, he knows he’ll get the trilogy soon and he respects Leon @AbsolutlyNobode @DANIEL86KG This is the Perfect way to be. He knows he got caught, he knows he’ll get the trilogy soon and he respects Leon

JB. @TheSE7_ @AbsolutlyNobode The exact reason I’ve always liked Usman. Never understood the hate personally. Such a dominant champion and has handled the loss like a top professional. Just a true family man who happens to be one of the best fighters in the world too. @AbsolutlyNobode The exact reason I’ve always liked Usman. Never understood the hate personally. Such a dominant champion and has handled the loss like a top professional. Just a true family man who happens to be one of the best fighters in the world too.

Brown Lt. Dan @Ping_S24 @AbsolutlyNobode Irish CM Punk should take some notes on how to handle a loss @AbsolutlyNobode Irish CM Punk should take some notes on how to handle a loss

J. @Blakhavoc @AbsolutlyNobode Props to Usman, he clearly didn’t have an enflamed ego going into the fight, and he’s gonna avoid ending up like Connor or Ronda after they grew too arrogant and were humbled. @AbsolutlyNobode Props to Usman, he clearly didn’t have an enflamed ego going into the fight, and he’s gonna avoid ending up like Connor or Ronda after they grew too arrogant and were humbled.

While fans are unanimously rallying behind Usman, some couldn't help but hilariously point out the 'smacking' noises made by the former welterweight champ in his Instagram video.

HoosierTweets @WittnessTweets @AbsolutlyNobode *smack smack smack smack* man is so cool smackin his food around talkin! @AbsolutlyNobode *smack smack smack smack* man is so cool smackin his food around talkin!

sploink @FarangMuay @AbsolutlyNobode Wish he would just chew with his mouth closed tho @AbsolutlyNobode Wish he would just chew with his mouth closed tho

Lon @Lankylibra22 @AbsolutlyNobode Whenna headkick erases your most basic manners @AbsolutlyNobode Whenna headkick erases your most basic manners https://t.co/BYYgasAVj0

Khabib Nurmagomedov wonders if Kamaru Usman will recover from his KO loss to Leon Edwards

Prior to his loss against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman's last defeat dates back to his second professional outing in 2013. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' walked through almost the entire welterweight roster on his way up to UFC gold and the five title defenses that followed.

Despite Edwards being on a nine-fight win streak, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was a massive favorite leading up to their UFC 278 clash. Usman would have even justified the odds if not for a perfectly timed left head kick from 'Rocky' in the last minute.

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Numragomedov is worried about Kamaru Usman fully recovering from the shocking KO defeat. Nurmagomedov, who is also Usman's stablemate at Dominance MMA, was admittedly a little upset to see his friend lose. 'The Eagle' noted that fighters often find it difficult to recover from a knockout of this magnitude. The UFC Hall of Famer told Ушатайка (Ushatayka):

"I’m aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover. It will be interesting to see. But I would love to see the trilogy. They are 1-1.” [h/t Mr. MMA Shorts]

Watch the clip below:

