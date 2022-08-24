"Like I hadn't seen him before" - Herb Dean says Kamaru Usman was "on another level" in Leon Edwards fight until shocking head kick KO

Herb Dean recently weighed in on Kamaru Usman's massive upset loss to Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC 278. The MMA referee claims that he hadn't previously seen Usman perform the way he was performing that night before getting KO'd.

Dean noted that such is the sport of MMA that a moment's lapse in concentration is all it takes to get your lights shut off. The 51-year-old said in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

"Kamaru Usman's performance in that fight was... I felt it was on another level. You know, his smoothness was like I hadn't seen him before. And then you think he's gonna just grind that out and then that kick out of nowhere... That's the way the sport is, you know? And that's what makes it so hard. That you have to concentrate for so long. Five five-minute rounds and one, one miss, you know, turns off the lights."

After a strong start in the opening frame, Leon Edwards was dominated by Usman for the majority of the five rounds. The result appeared to be a foregone conclusion when 'Rocky' shocked MMA fans by knocking out Usman with a left head kick in the final minute of the fight.

Kamaru Usman is eager to face Leon Edwards in England next year

Kamaru Usman defeated Leon Edwards via unanimous decision back in 2015 when both of their UFC careers were still budding. Edwards exacted revenge last Saturday in a matchup with much higher stakes, leading to immediate talks of a rubber match.

UFC president Dana White also expressed interest in a trilogy fight and named the Wembley Stadium in London as a potential venue. While doubts have been raised regarding the booking, Usman is confident of fighting Edwards next. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently told TMZ Sports:

“What else makes sense? I mean, look at the division. It’s absolutely what’s going to happen next. I talked to Dana and we’re going to see, let him do his job, and we’ll see what date makes sense. It’s going to be the top of next year."

The former UFC welterweight champion is also eager to fight Edwards in England, which he claims is "half-Africa."

