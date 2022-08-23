"England is half-Africa" - Kamaru Usman excited to fight Leon Edwards in "second home" for trilogy bout

Kamaru Usman is pumped by the prospect of reclaiming his welterweight title in a trilogy fight after his shock loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kamaru Usman said that he hopes to fight early next year, while stating that he wants to fight in England, which he described as his "second home."

"We're going to see what date makes sense. It's going to be top of next year and I want to go to England. I've been feeding to go to England, I feel like England is my second home. England is half-Africa. So, it's time to go over there and entertain my English people, and what better story? I mean you couldn't write this any better. I am excited to see what's next and we will definitely figure something out."

Edwards became the second British champion in the UFC after Michael Bisping with a stunning KO win over the Nigerian. UFC president Dana White has also hinted at the trilogy fight between the duo taking place at Wembley Stadium in London next year.

| Full video: Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley. #UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG Dana White reveals he's interested in Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 in England and is "serious, but not serious" about doing it at Wembley.#UFC278 | Full video: bit.ly/3AfEdeG https://t.co/JDc7NpKPm1

With Usman winning their first matchup back in 2015, 'Rocky' avenged the defeat in stunning fashion, winning the title.

Laura Sanko believes trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will be "more interesting"

MMA analyst Laura Sanko spoke on Submission Radio post-UFC 278, delivering her take on the shock result in the main event. Sanko suggested that the trilogy fight between the pair will be far closer and that the Brit was far from his best.

Sanko added that Edwards usually displays a more consistent approach, but was struggling to adapt during the fight.

"I think it's going to be a much more interesting fight than this one because I think both of them are going to be different. I really don't think that this was Leon's greatest performance. I don't think he looked good at all... I shouldn't say good at all, he looked great, in moments, but he's normally much more consistent in a fight than that."

The Brit became the first man to take down Usman in the opening round, but struggled in the next three as the Nigerian played to his strengths, before falling to a devastating head kick KO in the final round to end his unbeaten run in the UFC.

