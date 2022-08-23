"I don't think he looked good at all" - Laura Sanko explains why potential trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will be 'much more interesting' than recent rematch

Leon Edwards shocked the world at UFC 278, KO'ing Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the final round. The shocking knockout came with just under a minute to go with Edwards trailing three rounds to one. Despite Edwards winning the fight, MMA analyst Laura Sanko believes that he didn't look his best, and that a potential trilogy will be more entertaining.

Take a look at the official scorecards for Usman vs. Edwards:

UFC President Dana White has already alluded to a potential trilogy fight taking place at Wembley Stadium in London. While some fighters may not like immediate rematches, Kamaru Usman's dominance of the welterweight division should guarantee him one against Edwards.

While speaking with Submission Radio, MMA analyst Laura Sanko shared that she believes Leon Edwards did not look his best at UFC 278 (starting at the 16:25 mark):

"I think it's going to be a much more interesting fight than this one because I think both of them are going to be different. I really don't think that this was Leon's greatest performance. I don't think he looked good at all... I shouldn't say good at all, he looked great, in moments, but he's normally much more consistent in a fight than that."

Edwards just became the first man to defeat Usman in the UFC. While both fighters didn't look their best at the Salt Lake City altitude, something Sanko later alluded to, it will be interesting to see if Edwards can reach another level now that he's champion.

Watch Laura Sanko's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman show each other respect

Following UFC 278, Kamaru Usman showed that he is able to take his losses with grace. The former welterweight champion reached out to Leon Edwards publicly via Twitter to congratulate him on earning the belt.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Edwards responded fittingly- he noted how it was an honor to once again step inside the octagon with someone who will go down as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family.

Usman lost in devastating fashion as he was less than a minute away from tying Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 straight wins. Despite not being able to tie the record, Usman vowed that he would be back with a vengeance after suffering his first UFC defeat.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

