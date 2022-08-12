"That is when immediate rematches start to become a problem" - Jamahal Hill disappointed on hearing possible dates for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira rematch

Jamahal Hill is currently on a three-fight knockout streak that has elevated him to become the No.6-ranked light heavyweight. He has been angling for a title eliminator fight against No.2-ranked light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz.

With an 11-1 record and 7 of those wins coming by knockout, Hill definitely deserves to be in the title picture. While he may not yet be deserving of a title shot, he isn't thrilled with the pace at which the top of the division is moving.

While speaking with SportsKeeda MMA, Hill received breaking news that current champion Jiri Prochazka and No.1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira will have a rematch in December. When asked for his reaction, Hill immediately stated:

"It's what we expected, but damn, December? Whole year of fighting the same f**king person. Yeah, I want it, don't get it wrong, I'm cool with whoever getting the rematch, I wanted Glover to get the rematch, but I thought they would've at least got it out of the way by like the fall or some s**t, like December 10th, that's what?"

He continued to express his feelings on the immediate rematch by saying:

"It's like four months and when'd they fight? They fought in May, right? So, they fought three months ago and now you need a four month camp. Now, when it comes to s**t like that, that is when immediate rematches start to become a problem. You know, especially when you only had, one, you lost in your first defense. That's when those start to become a problem, because, now, what about the rest of the division?"

Jamahal Hill's cause for concern is for a very good reason. With his new ranking at No.6, there aren't many fighters ahead of Hill. He pointed out that it doesn't leave him with many options. He can either fight "behind him" as he put it or remain inactive.

Watch Jamahal Hill's full appearance on SportsKeeda MMA below:

Does Jamahal Hill deserve to enter title contention?

Jamahal Hill has been very exciting to watch in his last three fights, picking up three knockouts, two performances of the night, and one fight of the night bonus. He has previously stated that he believes Jiri Prochazka is warming the throne for him. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou even echoed those thoughts.

More recently, Hill has set his eyes on Jan Blachowicz.

If Hill is able to get past Blachowicz, he could very well be next in line for a title shot. Magomed Ankalaev, however, seems like a more likely opponent for Blachowicz. With Aleksander Rakic and Anthony Smith injured, Hill may have to fight down. He certainly believes he's already deserving of a title shot by posting the below tweet.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH I’m just saying!!! Facts are facts!!! Think about it like this I’ve been fighting the best in the world since my 3rd pro fight look it up!!! I’m just saying!!! Facts are facts!!! Think about it like this I’ve been fighting the best in the world since my 3rd pro fight look it up!!! https://t.co/cQeLhWxryQ

With the top of the division on hold until December and several fighters above him injured, Jamahal Hill may have to settle for a non-contender fight. Winning that fight, however, could pit him against the winner of Ankalaev-Blachowicz for a shot at the title.

