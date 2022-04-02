"I have my money on you brother" - Francis Ngannou picks his side in potential Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill matchup

In response to Jamahal Hill's recent post on social media, Francis Ngannou jumped to his defense, claiming the light heavyweight would prevail if a potential meeting with Jiri Prochazka was ever scheduled.

Despite suffering a horrific first-round TKO loss to Paul Craig, 'Sweet Dreams' has been on a tear throughout the 205 lb division and has set his sights on a title shot in the near future.

In an emotional response to MMA fans on Twitter, Jamahal Hill blasted those who believed he would lose to Jiri Prochazka, insisting he'd surprise everyone if he ever got the chance, saying:

"Lmao at everybody that's saying Jiri would destroy me... I can't wait until that fight happens and yall see how blind yall are"

While many see him coming up short against the Czech Republic-native, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has sided with the American. While replying to Hill, 'The Predator' showed his support with a brief message.

Although nothing has been made official as of yet, Jamahal Hill looks set to face Volkan Oezdemir as he aims to spearhead his way further up the light heavyweight rankings.

The 30-year-old's impressive two-fight win-streak over the past five months has gained him much more recognition in the sport. Back-to-back first-round knockouts of Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute earned him a top 10 ranking, fast tracking his path to UFC gold.

Who's next for Francis Ngannou?

Currently forced out of active competition for several months due to knee surgery, Francis Ngannou will return to his division with the landscape looking completely different.

Since his last Octagon appearance in January, two new faces have emerged in the shape of Tai Tuivasa and Tom Aspinall. Another win could ultimately earn either of the pair a shot at the heavyweight title, meaning the champion will have his eyes locked on the two fellow heavyweights.

Talks are ongoing between the UFC and Jon Jones over the man's return to the sport. Despite never contending in the weightclass before, the former light heavyweight champion could walk straight into a title fight and could well be Ngannou's next opponent inside the cage.

The re-emergance of Curtis Blaydes and the comeback of Stipe Miocic are possibilities for the 265 lb king, and with his return to the Octagon still months away, there are many potential fights the Xtreme Couture representative could find himself in.

