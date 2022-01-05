"That is not fair" - Chael Sonnen doesn't like that Khabib Nurmagomedov's name isn't around in the GOAT debate anymore

Chael Sonnen has given his opinion on the GOAT debate between Kamaru Usman, George St-Pierre, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The American Gangster' explained that 'The Eagle' has been removed from the GOAT conversation because 'Do Bronx' has been having success in his absence. On a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen claimed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Rush' are now the main focus of the debate, something he takes exception to:

"I mean, we're seeing that right now with Khabib. The debate two months ago for the greatest of all time was down to Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. When Poirier got beat and Oliveira grabbed the strap and ran with it. The fact that Oliveira is the same age as Khabib, fought in the same era as Khabib, in the same bracket as Khabib, but never met up with Khabib, it took away from Khabib. Khabib is not in the conversation anymore. The conversation is now between Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman... That is not fair in the least."

Watch the full clip below:

'The Eagle' left the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and retired undefeated. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira has been unbeaten for the past three years and is looking to defend his title later this year.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 https://t.co/E2f3jCmt6M

Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov can submit anybody except Charles Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira have a slew of submission victories on their resume. In fact, both fighters submitted Dustin Poirier in their respective bouts with 'The Diamond'.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC269 Oliveira submits Poirier in the third round to remain the lightweight champion Oliveira submits Poirier in the third round to remain the lightweight champion 💪 #UFC269 https://t.co/0Dx3u93A6V

In a past episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator speculated on a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Rogan believes that 'The Eagle' can submit anybody except for 'Do Bronx', who has an astounding submission game.

Rogan said:

"I think Khabib could do that [win by submission] to almost anybody, except maybe Oliveira... the guys that Khabib beat, that he smashed, I think a lot of those guys he could have submitted too. I think Khabib is that elite of a [fighter], especially at the later stages of his career, when he was just the GOAT... He is arguably one of the absolute best submission artists, even though he smashes people."

'The Eagle' retired undefeated with 19 finishes, 10 of which came by submission. He is currently feuding with former rival Tony Ferguson on Twitter, as 'El Cucuy' believes they have unfinished business.

Watch the full clip below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku