Chael Sonnen makes eye-opening remarks about UFC CEO Dana White potentially running for U.S. President someday: "Somebody will talk with him"

According to former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, UFC CEO Dana White could run for United States president at some point in the future. Sonnen thinks it's a possibility, especially if someone with a strong enough reputation within the Republican Party pulls White aside for a conversation.

The comments were made during a conversation Sonnen had with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani on the latter's show. Not only does he believe White would run for president if asked by the right political entities, but he expressed confidence in a potential victory for the UFC CEO.

"If Donald Trump Jr. doesn't want to run, somebody in the party will speak to, in closed doors, I promise you, Dana White. And while Dana White would laugh at this right now, somebody will talk with him. I assure you that if they do that now, it will be blown off. However, Dana did say in 2016 that if Trump [senior] asked him to be Chief of Staff, he would leave the UFC and go be Chief of Staff."

The seriousness of White's past claim was driven home by Sonnen's reminder that the former has never spoken negatively about the UFC or compared it as a secondary option to anything else.

"Dana has never said anything in the history of him learning how to speak that is anything negative against the UFC, and he said, 'I would leave the UFC to go be Chief of Staff. I respect the president so much that if the president called on me, I would.' I'm just sharing with you that there is going to be a day when Dana will change his mind, and Dana White would win."

Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on the matter (1:57:19):

It would certainly be a stunning move for the UFC CEO, but given his close ties to the Trump family, it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Donald Trump was recently in Dana White's company at UFC 309

Donald Trump has attended numerous UFC events. However, UFC 309 is the first pay-per-view he's attended since becoming President-elect of the United States. He walked out to the arena alongside Dana White, Elon Musk, and Kid Rock.

The group witnessed Jon Jones' demolition of Stipe Miocic in the main event, with 'Bones' defending his heavyweight title via third-round TKO.

