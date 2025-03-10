Chael Sonnen muses how Alex Pereira's title loss may have an incredible silver lining, suggests the perfect matchup: "It's only possible with one guy"

Magomed Ankalaev’s victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 may have closed one chapter. However, according to Chael Sonnen, it could open the door to something even bigger.

While many fans are calling for a rematch, Sonnen believes Pereira’s future lies in the heavyweight division. He argues that Pereira's performance, despite the loss, had a silver lining.

His kickboxing was on point, and his wrestling defense impressed everyone. Losing to Ankalaev, according to Sonnen, may seem like a setback, but it might be the catalyst for a historic move.

Sonnen suggests that rather than chasing another light heavyweight title shot, Pereira should aim for an unprecedented third championship in a third weight class. Reflecting on Pereira's path in the aftermath of UFC 313, Sonnen said:

"I really thought the performance was impressive. I think it’s the best I’ve seen Pereira look in many ways. He lost the boxing part, but if it’s kickboxing, he won the kicking part. He nullified the grappling aspect down to zero... That’s a skill we didn’t know he had."

He added:

"I think we're going to see Pereira up at heavyweight. In my lifetime, it’s unlikely that we see a champ-champ-champ. It’s unlikely, but it’s possible. At least for current times and all of history, it's only possible with one guy, and it’s him [Pereira]... The mere idea of a poster dropping, and it’s Pereira on one side and it’s Tom Aspinall on the other. The mere idea of that poster dropping is a lot more exciting for me as a fan than the poster of the rematch of Pereira-Ankalaev."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (3:00):

Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira's loss with a message to Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall believes Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 loss has brought him closer to a fight with Jon Jones. With Pereira losing to Magomed Ankalaev, the speculation of a heavyweight clash between the Brazilian and Jones has ended.

Aspinall urged Jones to sign the contract and finalize negotiations for a fight against him. Speaking about the fight on his YouTube channel, Aspinall said:

"That’s off the table now, the Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight or any other weight really. I mean, I guess he could still fight him at light heavyweight, but it won’t be for a title. Jon, there’s only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract and let’s get a date going. We’ve seen last night Dana White was talking. Everything is now done on Jon’s side and the UFC now have to find a date and a venue, a place, location. So, we’re waiting for that. We’ve got some good news coming soon, hopefully.”

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (14:00):

