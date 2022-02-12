Chael Sonnen narrates incredible story of Jorge Masvidal's father violating parole to attend pre UFC fight of 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal's father made sure he was in attendance to support his son in one of his bouts during the early days of his MMA career.

During a recent episode of the Bad Guy Inc, Chael Sonnen narrated the story and stated that Jorge Masvidal Sr. violated parole so that he could watch his son compete live. Here's what Sonnen said:

"We were in Trenton, New Jersey. Huge show! Eddie Alvarez main evented that night. Masvidal fights on that card and Masvidal wins. Don't forget that this is on television. Even if it's going to be delayed, it's on television. And Masvidal would just like to thank one person which is his dad. [He] said, 'my father is on payrole in Florida and he's not he's not allowed to leave the state, but he snuck out just to watch his little boy.' The camera cuts over and puts old man Masvidal on TV. And he took it, 'yeah I'm on a parole violation and here I am'. Not only a crime but he documented the crime, of which he was outed for said crime by his victorious son. And again, I'm there with Matt Lindland. This time we happened to be in the back, and we are dying jaws on the floor."

Watch Chael Sonnen narrate the whole story in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal Sr. was sentenced to 22 years in prison on account of drug charges, of which he spent 18 years in jail. 'Gamebred' regularly visited his father in prison and developed a good bond with him over the years.

Jorge Masvidal sends a fiery warning to Colby Covington ahead of UFC 272 clash

Jorge Masvidal is gearing up for his much-awaited grudge match against former friend and teammate Colby Covington. 'Gamebred' took to his social media to send a video message to Covington from inside ATT (American Top Team) gym, ripping 'Chaos' to get kicked out of his old gym.

Masvidal also warned Covington that he would probably get cut from the UFC after losing their upcoming fight.

The animosity between Masvidal and Covington continues to intensify as the duo finally get to settle their rivalry inside the cage. The two welterweights are coming off championship losses to the division's champ Kamaru Usman. Both fighters have lost to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' twice. The outcome of their UFC 272 bout will put the winner in a position to secure a trilogy fight with the champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC 272 will take place on March 5, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Edited by shilpa17.ram