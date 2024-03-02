Conor McGregor is yet to return to the UFC, and many have suspected that his roadblock to the octagon is at the negotiating table. Now, Chael Sonnen has echoed Eddie Hearn's sentiments imploring the UFC to pay McGregor whatever he is demanding to facilitate his return.

Taking to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' expressed a similar sentiment, urging the promotion to dig deep into its pockets to coax the Irishman back into the octagon.

"Eddie comes out in this particular case, he's talking about Conor McGregor. Says to the UFC, 'Hey, pay him whatever he wants. Get the deal done. Whatever it takes, you gotta what's best for sport at times.' And Conor McGregor is what's best for sports," Sonnen said.

"He's not wholly incorrect. I mean, red panty night has been a real theme. Red panty night has not been surpassed."

Check out Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Eddie Hearn's statement (2:37):

McGregor has been demanding that the UFC book him an official fight for some time now, even empathizing with Alexander Volkanovski's revelation about going stir-crazy when not fighting. However, UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that it is up to McGregor to return.

In fact, he has repeatedly asserted that, despite there being ample footage to the contrary, McGregor's leg injury is still an obstacle. He has also stressed that the Irishman is simply too wealthy to bother with training and fighting. However, rumor has it that McGregor is demanding more than the UFC is willing to offer.

It wouldn't be the first time that the promotion has butted heads with the Irishman on his demands. After his boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., 'The Notorious' claimed that in exchange for his octagon return, the UFC would have to give him an ownership stake in the company.

How many times has Conor McGregor fought with an injured ACL?

Conor McGregor has twice had to fight in the UFC with an injured knee. When he faced Max Holloway in the latter's early days, he tore his ACL during the bout and was forced to adjust his approach. He used a more wrestling-heavy gameplan to secure a unanimous decision win.

Two years later, the Irishman again tore his ACL, or at least most of it, ahead of his interim featherweight title bout with Chad Mendes at UFC 189. Nevertheless, he made the walk to the octagon and TKO'd Mendes in round two to become the interim featherweight champion.