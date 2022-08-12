"As dominant in the first round as he was in the last" - Chael Sonnen picks Nate Diaz's "single greatest performance" and it's not Conor McGregor 1

Chael Sonnen has an interesting pick for Nate Diaz's finest performance in the UFC, which has nothing to do with Conor McGregor.

Diaz is among the most iconic fighters to have ever set foot inside the octagon. He is currently training to face off against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 in what could be his last fight with the promotion. Diaz has earned long-lasting respect from fans through his gritty fights and unstoppable mentality inside the octagon.

At UFC 196, Nate Diaz faced Conor McGregor. In one of the organization's most memorable moments, the Stockton fighter submitted 'Notorious' via rear-naked choke in the second round.

Despite the enormity of Diaz's win over McGregor, Chael Sonnen chose a different fight for the 37-year-old lightweight's “single greatest performance." 'The American Gangster' stated in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“He won all three rounds against a former world champion, who once upon a time was on the cover of the Wheaties box, Anthony Pettis. I think Nate’s single greatest performance, pushing the pace, staying on him, implementing his game plan."

Sonnen expanded on why he felt Diaz’s fight against Pettis was his best ever:

"But what I loved about it was different, he did it from the second that referee said ‘go.’ He did not throw away a part of a round or an entire round, or sometimes with Nate, seven minutes... he was as dominant in the first round as he was in the last round."

Watch the entire episode below:

Nate Diaz praised by former opponent Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz faced Leon Edwards at UFC 263, a fight that saw tremendous action on the part of both fighters and a lot of missed opportunities for Diaz that cost him the bout. Diaz is now slated to appear in possibly his last UFC fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

While attending the UFC London press conference, Leon Edwards was asked to give his prediction on who he felt would win the fight between Diaz and Chimaev. Although Edwards felt that 'Borz' would win, he did share a few words of respect towards his former opponent when he said:

"I love Nate, Nate to get it done."

He added:

“You can’t not like Nate, you know... He is who is. And I’ve always said it like, I’ve watched him and his brother coming up when I was like 16 or 17, getting into MMA.”

Check out Leon Edwards' interview below:

This just goes on to show that Diaz is someone who is loved by his fans and foes alike, all because of the kind of fighter he is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak