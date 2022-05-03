Jake Paul showed authentic attitude - Chael Sonnen praises 'The Problem Child' for showing "vulnerability" by challenging Eddie Hearn's roster to fight

Chael Sonnen was impressed with Jake Paul for putting his sensitive side on display while discussing his ceiling in professional boxing. Sonnen believes that Paul agreeing to fight any boxer on Eddie Hearn's roster was a show of "vulnerability" from the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

'The American Gangster' also believes that showing Paul's vulnerable side is pivotal to keeping his story alive. Sonnen recently said on his YouTube channel:

"When Jake Paul is his absolute best, he reveals to the audience that he is vulberable, that he has feelings and that he has an ego like anybody. And it [Hearn saying that he is not a good fighter] bothered him, it hurt Jake's feelings. But Jake didn't hide that... Jake said to him, 'I'll fight anybody you've got.' And Eddie Hearn goes, 'Well that's 400 people.' And Jake goes, 'I'll fight any of them, at any weight if they have less than ten fights.'"

The former UFC fighter added:

"That's another side of Jake that must continue to be told. The Jake Paul story does not work unless he continues to add that, where he makes himself vulnerable."

Watch Sonnen's latest video below:

Eddie Hearn names potential opponent for Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn were recently out promoting Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor respectively, ahead of their mega clash at Madison Square Garden. In a presser leading up to the fight, Hearn questioned Paul's potential as a boxer.

'The Problem Child' responded by claiming to have knocked out a multi-time world champion in Tyron Woodley. Hearn dismissed Paul's claims, saying he didn't see the former UFC titleholder as a legitimate boxer.

Not one to back down, Paul said he could beat any fighter under Hearn's Matchroom Boxing roster with under ten professional fights. The Matchroom Boxing CEO immediately named Cheavon Clarke, who made his professional debut in February.

"Anybody, any weight under 10-0? I’ve got about 400 of them. Cheavon Clarke is 1-0, he boxed in the Olympics, didn’t medal, he’s just had one professional fight. He’s a cruiserweight, you can have him. I’ll be careful with the price, I’ve got fighters for you. Any time, I hope you do"

Watch the interaction below:

Cheavon Clarke made an impressive professional debut earlier this year, scoring a KO win against Toni Visic at the O2 Stadium in London. Born in Jamaica, Clarke later shifted allegiance to England and was part of their boxing team for the 2021 Olympics.

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss a potential bout against Jake Paul with Cheavon Clarke below:

Edited by C. Naik