Chael Sonnen questions Alexander Volkanovski's sincerity about moving up to lightweight 

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently offered his take on Alexander Volkanovski's intentions to move up to the UFC lightweight division. He wondered whether Volkanovski would move up to 155lbs if he lost to Max Holloway in their upcoming trilogy bout at UFC 276.

'The Great' is currently hurtling towards a featherweight title defense against Holloway, which is set to take place in the co-main event of UFC 276. The action will unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 2.

While in conversation with the media at a pre-fight press conference in Syndey, the Australian expressed great interest in making his way up to 155lbs and competing for double champ status.

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's full interaction with the media below:

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen discussed Volkanovski's future in the featherweight division and his prospects in the lightweight division.

Sonnen wondered whether Volkanovski would call for a rematch if he lost his title to 'Blessed' at UFC 276. He argued that if Volkanovski was serious about moving up to lightweight, he would do it irrespective of the result of his fight against Holloway:

"If [Max Holloway] is to get the belt back from Volkanovski when Volkanovski's putting it up and has put it up against everybody that's ever wanted to contest it. So would Volk like to go and get that back? Is he sincere that he would like to leave the division for the reasons that he stated? Because that's when it's going to be put to the test. If he just wants to leave the division, that's got nothing to do with Max. If he's gonna leave it if he beats Max, then what the hell's the difference if he leaves it if he loses to Max?"

Chael Sonnen believes Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the lightweight title is not the best option

In the same video, Chael Sonnen discussed the prospects of Alexander Volkanovski at lightweight.

He argued that a fight between Charles Oliveira and Volkanovski may not be the most ideal situation and that setting up Volkanovski as a contender in the 155lbs division is perhaps a bigger draw.

While discussing potential opponents for the Australian, Sonnen argued that a fight against the likes of Michael Chandler or Islam Makhachev would be more appealing than a title fight against Charles Oliveira right off the bat.

"I think Volkanovski the challenger in the 155-lbs division is far more interesting than Volkanovski, right now, chasing champ-champ status."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on Alexander Volkanovski's future below:

