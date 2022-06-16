"I don't suspect that his math is much better than his reading" - Chael Sonnen questions why Floyd Mayweather is not showing proof to back up his claim of paying Logan Paul 

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Paul claimed that Mayweather is yet to clear his dues from their exhibition boxing match last year, which 'Money' has refuted without providing evidence.

Sonnen questioned Mayweather's lack of intent to prove his claim despite his integrity being questioned. 'The American Gangster' said on his YouTube channel:

"Floyd is saying that he paid him. Now that is extremely provable, extremely easy to prove and he has not done that. And when you are questioning a man's integrity, which is 100% being questioned here... you would think that you would like to solve this problem."

Sonnen also entertained the idea of auditing and accounting flaws leading to the whole situation. 'Uncle Chael' believes the situation must be carefully laid out for Mayweather, whose math might be as weak as his reading is rumored to be. The 45-year-old further said:

"You have to go real slow with Floyd. I don't suspect that his math is much better than his reading. I'm not saying that to be a d**k. I think you gotta go real slow with him."

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Logan Paul labels Floyd Mayweather a 'punch drunk idiot' for claiming to have paid him in full

Floyd Mayweather initially asked Logan Paul to be patient after 'The Maverick' claimed to have not been paid his full purse and threatened legal action. 'Money' seemingly had pending dues from several bouts during his glorious professional career.

While Paul maintains his stance, Mayweather now claims to have paid him in full. In his latest response, 'The Maverick' branded 'Money' a "punch drunk idiot" for claiming to have paid him. The 27-year-old also mocked the legendary boxer for not being able to secure a finish in their exhibition bout. Paul recently said on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant show:

"Floyd Mayweather, you punch drunk idiot, read my lips. Oh wait, you can't. Where is my money, b****? Floyd hasn't paid me for our fight ... "Who am I, the IRS [Internal Revenue Service]? You can't dodge taxes like you do punches, dummy. How can you call yourself the greatest of all time when you couldn't even finish me? What am I, high school? Your punches are softer than the pillow Conor McGregor makes Dillon Danis bite."

Watch the Flagrant show below:

