"The Paul brothers are legit tough guys" - Chael Sonnen questions Paddy Pimblett's claim that he would submit Logan Paul

Chael Sonnen thinks Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul will make for an interesting matchup.

Paul recently said he'd like to fight the Liverpudlian down the line. In response, Pimblett claimed he would easily submit Logan in a potential fight. Although he believes the fight will never come to fruition in the UFC due to the difference in weight classes, Sonnen would love to see them scrap.

According to 'The American Gangster', Pimblett may have a tough time trying to submit 'The Maverick' in an MMA fight. The 45-year-old pointed out that Paul has a massive size advantage over Pimblett, a strong wrestling background, and practices jiu-jitsu. All this means he's not a complete stranger to the fight game.

Sonnen also noted that both the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are passionate about combat sports and enjoy competing with world-class talent. He cited an example of the same by speaking about the time Paul was knocked out by Paulo Costa during a training session.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Logan is meaningfully bigger, his credentials in wrestling are very clear, says that he has done jiu-jitsu, but he's got this great size advantage... the Paul brothers are legit tough guys. I saw Logan fight, they called it spar, they called it practice, he fought Paulo Costa, he got knocked out. He was excited and happy when he got in there. He was excited and happy when it was going on, he was excited and happy when he woke up."

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblett open to Logan Paul fight if numbers are satisfactory

Paddy Pimblett knows his worth and would gladly fight Logan Paul but only if 'The Maverick' comes up with a good offer. During a recent conversation with 'The Schmo', Pimblett spoke about a potential clash with Paul. The Englishman is confident about beating Paul despite the size disadvantage but claims he'll only fight if the numbers are right:

"If Logan Paul does ever want the fight, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

'The Baddy' picked up an impressive first-round submission victory against Rodrigo Vargas in front of his compatriots at UFC London back in March. He is currently 2-0 inside the octagon, having picked up first-round finishes in both fights. The Liverpudlian is likely to return to action when the promotion visits London again on July 23 this year.

