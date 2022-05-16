"Which division would you rather see him at?" - Chael Sonnen questions whether Jon Jones moving to heavyweight is a mistake

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Jon Jones' decision to pursue a run at heavyweight. He questioned whether it is the right move at this point in his UFC career.

During an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' discussed Jones stepping up to heavyweight. Sonnen analyzed the move's viability, considering the lack of exciting matchups in the division as opposed to the 205lbs weight class:

"Jon [Jones] at heavyweight versus Stipe [Miocic] is a very interesting match. The winner of that match, whoever it is, versus Francis [Ngannou], we got some really good business. But now you go, you tell me, 'What do you do next?' Things have changed since Jon stopped? Heavyweight has changed but so has 205. I'm only asking if you're to look at both of them specifically for matchups, specifically for drawing ability for Jon, which division would you rather see him at?"

Sonnen also discussed the evolution of the 205lbs division since Jones' departure. He listed a host of intriguing matchups for the former champion should he return to his old weight class. 'The American Gangeter' also dived into whether Jones could make 205lbs again, which he deemed possible.

When will Jon Jones make his UFC heavyweight debut?

Jon Jones relinquished his 205lbs title after a controversial win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The former champion has since been preparing for a heavyweight debut and his long-awaited octagon return could soon become a reality.

Jones is expected to face Stipe Miocic in his first match at heavyweight, which will likely take place later this year. There were several reports online suggesting that the promotion was looking at International Fight Week in July for his UFC return. However, 'Bones' later tweeted that Miocic was pushing for the fight to take place in September.

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

'Bones' also discussed his potential showdown against Stipe Miocic when he recently went live on Instagram. When asked about his UFC comeback, Jon Jones replied that he’s looking at a September return against the former heavyweight champion, but the fight is being delayed:

"Somebody said when am I fighting again? I’m hoping to fight Stipe [Miocic] maybe September. I don’t really know. UFC has been playing them games."

