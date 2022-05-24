"We could be just as wrong as they are"- Chael Sonnen reacts to the idea of a sit-down between UFC judges and commentators

Chael Sonnen recently reacted to the idea of a sit-down between UFC commentators and judges. Sonnen claims that the idea has been pitched as a way to improve the analysis made by the cageside announcers with inputs from the judges.

However, 'The American Gangster' has an interesting take on the real intentions behind these proposed sit-downs. According to Sonnen, the motive is to decrease the criticism that judges are often subjected to by commentators.

Sonnen further believes that judges talking to announcers doesn't make sense. According to the former UFC fighter, commentators may be equally wrong on a subject if their point of view is influenced by the judges. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, he said:

"The reason I call that hearsay, the judges are instructed by Jeff Mullen as to what the rules are. Then they are to imply their objective interpretation to that. But if the judges come in and tell us announcers, it's not the same thing. If the judges were told by Jeff Mullen, we need to be told by Jeff Mullen. It should not be the judges telling the announcers... Do you see where that becomes a problem? Because if we the announcers start hovering even more looking through the lens of what the judge is looking for, we could be just as wrong as they are."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss MMA judging below:

Chael Sonnen's comments come after Daniel Cormier referred to upcoming judging conference

Chael Sonnen was not the first to mention a potential sit-down between UFC commentators and judges. Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently mentioned an upcoming judging conference in the wake of another controversial judges' decision this past weekend.

'DC' initially slammed the judges for Holly Holm's recent decision loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55.

Cormier later walked back his comments and acknowledged Vieira's win, while offering an apology. The 43-year-old also claimed to be excited about learning how to watch MMA at an upcoming judges' conference. He wrote on Twitter:

"Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA."

