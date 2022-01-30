Chael Sonnen reacts to Ronda Rousey's surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble 

Chael Sonnen has made fun of the returning Ronda Rousey in the aftermath of WWE's Royal Rumble event. (Warning: this article contains Royal Rumble 2022 spoilers)

After spending three years away from the WWE, Rousey made a surprising comeback at the recently-concluded Royal Rumble event. The former UFC superstar entered the contest in the 28th spot and outlasted 29 other superstars including stars such as Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Check out Ronda Rousey's surprising Royal Rumble return:

Following her victory, Sonnen, who's known to be a huge pro wrestling fan, poked fun at his fellow former UFC star by joking about her new ring attire. 'Rowdy' walked out with her signature leather jacket – that belonged to Hall-of-Famer Roddy Piper – but was sporting a black shirt and pair of pants underneath.

Rousey's new gear appears to be a subtle nod to iconic Mortal Kombat character Sonya Blade, whom she voiced for Mortal Kombat 11.

However, Sonnen didn't appear to get the reference. Sonnen compared Rousey's look to that of last year's Royal Rumble winner Edge. 'The American Gangster' basically said a Lynyrd Skynyrd groupie won last year and another one took the victory home this year's contest.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen A Linnard Skinner roadie won the RUMBLE last year. No reason Ronda can’t go over. Meanwhile, Ive NEVER lost a RUMBLE. Facts. @WWE A Linnard Skinner roadie won the RUMBLE last year. No reason Ronda can’t go over. Meanwhile, Ive NEVER lost a RUMBLE. Facts. @WWE

This is far from the first time Rousey has made waves during the Royal Rumble event. The 34-year-old previously made her first official WWE appearance in the same pay-per-view in 2018.

Ronda Rousey expected to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble win secured her a guaranteed championship match in this year's WrestleMania 38, the grandest event in pro wrestling. One of the likeliest matchups for Rousey is current WWE Smackdown Women's champion Charlotte Flair.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that a mega-matchup between Rousey and Flair is in the works for the company's biggest event in Dallas. The reports are now backed by what took place on Saturday as Rousey and Flair were the final two competitors in the Rumble match.

Now that the seeds have been planted, the superstars are expected to engage in an angle in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38. Both women have previously made history by taking part in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event in 2019.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim