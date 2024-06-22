Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor's recent "pie hole" jab: "He would prefer that you see him as a little b**ch"

Conor McGregor had some choice words for former UFC middleweight title challenger and analyst Chael Sonnen on the grounds of speculations surrounding the canceled bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Sonnen offered an unpublished take on the whole saga, claiming that the Irishman pulled out due to a rehab stint. Additionally, he implied that McGregor may have "needed to humble himself greatly," to consider going into rehab to deal with alleged substance abuse.

The former UFC two-division champion took to social media to shed light on the factors that led to his withdrawal from the June pay-per-view spectacle. McGregor highlighted a broken toe and the need to return in peak condition as primary factors behind the decision. In doing so, he also lashed out at Sonnen, asserting that the American has tapped out to ground and pound in the past.

Sonnen, never the one to shy away from confrontation, responded to Conor McGregor's tweet on his YouTube channel, claiming that the Irishman couldn't grasp the compliment that came with his perspective. He stated:

"Conor McGregor refused my compliment. My compliment was that he had the strength to seek help. He's arguing with me and telling me to shut my pie hole. Do not listen to Chael who says I'm reaching out to help and better myself. Listen to me, who had to pull out to pull out of a borderline illegal fistfight opposite Michael Chandler, who's one tough SOB because my pinky toe is discolored."

He added:

"You can listen to my account which builds and helps Conor McGregor or you can listen to Conor's account which makes him look like a little b*tch."

Conor McGregor sheds light on the rationale behind Michael Chandler waiting for a potential fight against him

Michael Chandler has been patient in his approach to fight Conor McGregor. The American has had to endure an extended time away from the sport since he issued a challenge to the Irishman at UFC 274.

Fellow fighters and MMA analysts alike have found it difficult to comprehend the reasoning behind giving away crucial competing years. Others have also suggested that 'Iron' should move on from the idea of the matchup and seek other opportunities.

Conor McGregor recently took to X to decipher the logic behind Chandler's patience. He claimed that the American would need ten fights to "break even with the cheque" that he would potentially receive from the McGregor fight. He wrote:

"Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. Meaning, he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One."

