  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Chael Sonnen reveals bitter truth behind Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre exits

Chael Sonnen reveals bitter truth behind Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre exits

By Jake Foley
Modified May 17, 2025 17:47 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Chael Sonnen claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Georges St-Pierre (right) retired early due to weight cutting. [Image Courtesy: @Khabib_Nurmagomedov and @GeorgesStPierre on Instagram]

Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre retired prematurely due to weight-cutting issues.

Ad

Sonnen, a former UFC middleweight turned analyst, has been known to share unexpected and sometimes controversial opinions on MMA.

The former UFC title challenger recently posted a video on his YouTube channel and gave a reason why he believes Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre, and other legends retired earlier than expected:

"The only reason you didn't get Khabib [Nurmagomedov] to 30-0 is you wanted to do it at 155 pounds. Khabib and everyone would have stuck around, Georges St-Pierre, write on down the list. All the guys you've ever seen retire would have done one more if you would let them go up in weight."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with a professional MMA record of 29-0 following a submission win against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Georges St-Pierre initially retired in 2013 before returning for one final fight in November 2017. The Canadian legend made history once again by defeating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre below (7:10):

youtube-cover
Ad

Aljamain Sterling believes Islam Makhachev surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

The early stages of Islam Makhachev's UFC tenure were plagued with comparisons to his close friend and longtime training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev has since separated himself from Nurmagomedov by creating his own legacy as the UFC lightweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling recently compared their legacy on his podcast and said:

''Now, Islam is one of the greatest lightweights of all time, in my opinion. I think he surpasses Khabib just based on how active he's been. I know some people think he hasn't been the most active. In terms of Khabib's run, I think Khabib had a total of like 13 or 14 UFC fights. I think Islam has already passed that, if I'm not mistaken.''
Ad

Sterling added:

"'In my opinion, he [Makhachev] surpassed him because of all the wins of the credible guys he's beaten to get to the belt and then the guys he's beaten for the belt.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Islam Makhachev recently vacated his UFC lightweight title to pursue the welterweight throne. He is expected to challenge newly crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications