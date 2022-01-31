Chael Sonnen reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov set a strict dress code for Eagle FC 44 - "I didn't see a single girl who wasn't in a dress" 

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC 44 event.

Eagle FC 44 was held on January 28 at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida. In a recent video uploaded to Sonnen's YouTube channel, the legendary MMA artist mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov's strict dress code set for the event.

'The American Gangster', who was on commentary for Eagle FC's United States debut, said:

"There was a dress code [for] everybody who came. As limited as it was, I believe it was 300, that's the number I will throw out, but there was a dress code. I don't know specifically what it is, but I didn't see a single girl that wasn't in a dress. I didn't see a single guy who did not have on a collar shirt and a jacket."

Check out Chael Sonnen's Eagle FC 44 recap below:

Last week, Eagle FC crossed the Atlantic for its U.S. debut. Fans all over the world were treated to an exciting fight card.

Randy Costa @RandyCosta135

@TeamKhabib The @EagleFightClub card last night was great… from the fights, to the commentary w Chael & CCC, to the production, to the overall show itself. I def enjoyed. Pumped for the next card!! #EagleFC44 The @EagleFightClub card last night was great… from the fights, to the commentary w Chael & CCC, to the production, to the overall show itself. I def enjoyed. Pumped for the next card!! #EagleFC44 🦅@TeamKhabib

The main event was a highly-anticipated heavyweight fight between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. Spong was supposed to face former UFC fighter Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva in the main event, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw for unspecified reasons.

In the end, the Russian secured a TKO win in the second round courtesy of some brutal ground-and-pound.

Rashad Evans, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, fought Gabriel Checco in the co-main event. Fans were eager to see how 'Sugar' fared after a four-year absence from MMA. He took home an impressive decision win.

Bellator CEO hints at possible collaboration with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

At the post-fight press conference following Bellator 273, the promotion's CEO Scott Coker claimed he shares a good relationship with AKA head coach Javier Mendez, as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz. With that in mind, he is open to a future collaboration with Eagle FC.

Despite his promotion being a possible competitor to Eagle FC, Coker lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov as "a super honorable martial artist" and stated that he is ready to support the former UFC lightweight champion.

"You know, one thing about Khabib and Ali [Abdelaziz] and Javier Mendez, I mean that we've been working together for many years. Javier and I have been working together for probably 30 years now, so there's a lot of trust and there's a lot of friendship and Khabib is a super honorable martial artist and we have a good relationship with them and we'll support them when we can. I told them, I said, 'Look, we have a business to run as well, but when we can support you, we will' and you know, there's nothing off the table."

Watch Scott Coker give his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

