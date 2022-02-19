"He needs to come out and sell himself" - Chael Sonnen on what Robert Whittaker needs to do to ensure a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker has made it clear that he wants a trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya after pushing the champion to five rounds in a decision loss at UFC 271.

In a recent episode of his Bad Guy Inc podcast, Chael Sonnen agreed that the two middleweights were the best fighters in the division. However, 'The American Gangster' feels the former champion needs to be more vocal to get a third crack at Adesanya:

"Whittaker should speak up quickly. A lot of people thought Whittaker won that fight... I thought Whittaker won. I do not think it was a robbery. We did at least come away with the same understanding that we left MSG when it was Covington vs. Usman 2, which is we found the right two guys in Whittaker and Adesanya. Whittaker has said very little but he did say, 'I will do whatever it takes to get in there a third time, whoever I have to go through.' I think Whittaker needs to speak up now and loudly. I think he needs to come out and sell himself."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss how Robert Whittaker can secure a trilogy fight with Adesanya below:

Robert Whittaker lost the middleweight title belt to Israel Adesanya in October 2019. 'The Reaper' bounced back with three consecutive victories to secure a rematch with the champion at the recently concluded UFC 271 event.

After losing the second bout as well, Whittaker stated at the press conference that a trilogy bout against Adesanya was inevitable.

Israel Adesanya eyes fight with Jared Cannonier next

After securing a second victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya appears to have turned his attention to No.2-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier. 'The Killa Gorilla' staked his claim to a match with the champion by defeating Derek Brunson on the same fight card.

Cannonier dispatched the North Carolina native via a second-round TKO. He is also one of two fighters in the division's top five (the other being Sean Strickland) who is yet to duel with the reigning champion.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya expressed his excitement about fighting a new challenge in Cannonier:

"Fight in June. Fight Jared [Cannonier] in June. And then I already have plans for that fight. I look forward to that fight and I like that fresh meat. That excites me."

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss his plans to fight Jared Cannonier below:

