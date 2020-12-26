Chael Sonnen says BMF belt should be on the line in Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight

Chael Sonnen thinks that a potential Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight is imminent, and when the two top Welterweights collide inside the octagon, the BMF belt should be on the line.

Covington had recently accused Masvidal of ducking him and also expressed his desire of wanting to fight the BMF champ.

Chael Sonnen wants the BMF belt to be defended

In Sonnen's recent video, he has explained why Covington and Masvidal will fight eventually at some point, and when they do, the BMF belt should be up for grabs.

"Masvidal has never lost it (the BMF belt). Masvidal is the BMF champion... Masvidal needs to be respected, for Masvidal is the champion, and it's just as important to me that, that belt goes back up," said Sonnen.

While explaining the reason why he thinks so, Chael Sonnen stated that he has no other example except for pro-wrestling; when Ric Flair lost multiple matches, he was still the heavyweight champion because those were non-title fights.

"I don't care if I have to defer back to professional wrestling which instantly turns everybody off, but in all fairness, there's a reason that we did tune into (watch professional wrestling) as kids, and that reason was that belt. Ric Flair many times as the heavyweight champion lost, but it was a non-title match... so when Masvidal fought Usman and got beat, it was a non-title match. It wasn't for the title. It stays with Masvidal."

Chael Sonnen concluded by saying that as long as Masvidal's next fight doesn't offer him an opportunity to stake a claim on the Welterweight Championship, the BMF belt should be on the line.

"Next time Masvidal fights, if it's not for a greater prize in case of Usman being the undisputed championship, then the title is on the line in my opinion... and by the way, Colby is a BMF. The BMF title is around BMF, but there's some other guys that wanna take it"

In the video, Chael Sonnen also had a conversation over the phone with Covington, and the former interim Welterweight Champion claimed that Masvidal is not even as good as Tyron Woodley, whom Chaos dominated in his last fight.

Covington and Masvidal used to be friends and training partners before the former shaped his villainous personality in late 2017.